Switch to top South African ISP Urban X for better online gaming

South African gamers often have a hard time with their internet.

Latency troubles, connection drops, packet loss, and various other connection problems are all obstacles on the road to gaming glory.

Furthermore, your ping will be high if you are far away from your favourite game’s servers.

These internet issues can be a thing of the past if you switch to top South African ISP, Urban X.

Enjoy competitive online gaming without the lag and get the lowest ping in the country – here’s how it works.

Why switch to Urban X

As South Africa’s first dedicated gaming ISP, Urban X goes above the call of duty to provide connections that are lightning-quick, stable, and responsive to changes at an infrastructure level.

We aim to eliminate the biggest connection concerns of online gamers through partnerships with the world’s top gaming brands and the integration of the latest connectivity solutions.

Riot and Blizzard are among the growing list of gaming brands with which we have direct peering agreements.

These peering agreements ensure that Urban X gamers have the shortest network path to access servers of their favourite games in Europe.

Our robust and fully protected connections to these gaming servers are powered by FirstNet, a leading Tier 1 network operator in South Africa that leverages multiple undersea cables to connect Urban X gamers to their favourite games.

Both our agreements and infrastructure allow us to deliver the best possible ping on international servers.

Take control of your bandwidth

Urban X gives gamers the greatest control over their bandwidth allocation via an easy-to-use bandwidth control appliance.

Gamers can interact with their bandwidth profiles in real-time and prioritise network speeds for gaming on the fly.

You can go from 4K streaming to competitive online gaming with the lowest ping in South Africa through seamless automatic and manual bandwidth control.

The simplest way to switch to Urban X

Fed up with your lag? Having to ask your ISP to resolve the same issues over and over again?

You don’t have to be stuck with a slow connection as you try to claw your way up the competitive ranks.

Switching to Urban X is easy, and can be separated into two primary activities:

Cancelling

Switching

With Urban X, you can complete either of these two processes with little effort.

We are capable of handling the switch as soon as you have confirmed fibre coverage in your area via our coverage map.

No fibre in your area?

Urban X ensures that gamers can quickly, easily, and affordably switch to get a better connection for online gaming without internet downtime.

We offer gamers switching to Urban X:

24/7 Switch Support Helping you cancel existing contracts and seamlessly handover to Urban X No downtime during the switching process Switching over router details



On-Going Maintenance Our readily available team is capable of facilitating requests on-demand Urban X gamers are notified of infrastructure changes and improvements



Access to Community Benefits Bandwidth prioritisation and allocation via WhatsApp Community support via our Discord Server Future Urban X competitions, tournaments, and more



Leave the Lag Behind

Urban X provides gamers with a competitive internet connection capable of eliminating typical internet issues associated with online gaming.

We put our gamers first and deliver connections that help you climb to the top of the ranks, stream your favourite entertainment, or launch your own gaming channel.

Gamers can enjoy the many benefits of our peering agreements with major gaming companies, unrivalled bandwidth control, and more after completing a seamless and simple switch to Urban X.

