Five features that make the HUAWEI MateView GT 34-inch Sound Edition a must-have

Available on shelves earlier this month, the curved HUAWEI MateView GT 34-inch Sound Edition is the display other displays dream of becoming when they grow up. There’s simply no other display available in South Africa right now that can stack up to this impressive offering.

Check out the five features that set the HUAWEI MateView GT apart from the rest.

1. How many inches?

The HUAWEI MateView GT features a curved 34-inch screen with an ultra-wide aspect ratio of 21:9. What this means in reality is that you have almost 33% more viewing area than what you’ll find on mainstream 16:9 displays.

Its 1500R super-curved design sees the screen surrounding you wherever you look. With the HUAWEI MateView GT you don’t have to imagine what going to the movies feels like. You can simply sit at your desk or in your lounge to get that immersive, super large-screen experience at a level of clarity and detail you never thought would be possible.

2. Smoothly refreshing

As they say in the classics, that’s not all. Th HUAWEI MateView GT also comes sporting a 165Hz gaming-grade refresh rate. Truly, you’ve never seen a display this smooth. If you game, then the speed advantage over your competitors is significant. If you enjoy watching movies, then the fluidity of those action scenes or live sports make you feel like you are right there.

And then there’s the new Dark Field Control that instantly lights up the gaming battlefield, giving your enemies concealed in dark corners nowhere to hide. The HUAWEI MateView GT also supports Crosshairs that help you quickly aim at your enemies and shoot.

3. Soundly delightful

The unique SoundBar design of HUAWEI MateView GT perfectly integrates dual 5W full-range speakers with the base. These speakers are tuned by Huawei’s own intelligent algorithms, making the sound fuller and more realistic, allowing you to indulge in great sound without the need for external speakers.

In fact, the Huawei acoustic engineers optimised the algorithms to deliver the best sound effects for different user scenarios. Using the innovative five-way joystick on the bottom bezel, you can adjust the best-suited sound effect for musical enjoyment, movies, gaming, and calls.

Oh yes, and the SoundBar also doubles as a touch-tone light bar that lets you adjust the volume with the touch of just one finger. The length of the light bar provides a visual indication of the current volume percentage, making it both attractive and practical.

Best of all, it features an RGB lighting hub with 36 individually addressable RGB lights. This gives you the option of choosing between eight pre-set lighting effects or customising your own to create an even more immersive gaming, movie, or music experience.

4. Mic up

The HUAWEI MateView GT comes equipped with a built-in dual microphone array supporting intelligent sound pickup, offering the best-suited voice interaction for all gamers. It goes without saying that it supports brilliant noise reduction and echo cancellation, as well as featuring automatic background noise cancellation to improve the sound quality in both calls and games.

The Huawei sound engineers worked their magic in the background to include Automatic Short-distance Enhanced Control algorithms that enable a sound pickup of four metres. So, whether you’re a gamer or looking for normal calls or video conferencing options, the HUAWEI MateView GT has all you need to enjoy premium audio quality.

5. A port for every occasion

The HUAWEI MateView GT definitely has the port you’re looking for.

It comes with two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB Type-C charging port, and a full-featured USB Type-C port. Oh yes, and then there is the versatile 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack.

Both the DisplayPort and USB Type-C port fully support 3440×1440 resolution at 165Hz. And the full-featured USB Type-C port supports data transfer, display input, and charging, making it ideal for topping up laptops and other devices.

With this many ports, the HUAWEI MateView GT is ideal for everyday users, as well as those power users looking to put together a triple-display setup.

This will be the display of choice for gamers, content creators, multimedia enthusiasts, and even office workers for some time to come!

The HUAWEI MateView GT is priced at R13,999 and can be purchased on the Huawei Store (online) and at Incredible Connection. This beauty is also available at Vodacom on a 36-month contract at R379 per month.