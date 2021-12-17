Streamline your business operations with a NAS from QNAP

The award-winning TVS-h1288X is the perfect NAS system for SMEs, as it is fitted with the latest software from QNAP and provides premium hardware to streamline your business tasks.

Standout features of the TVS-h1288X include its high-speed media collaboration and virtual machine applications, powered by its built-in Thunderbolt 3 ports as well as 10GbE and 2.5GbE connectivity.

These are but two of the QNAP NAS system’s powerful business features – the rest of which are detailed below.

QuTS hero OS

Centralized data storage is essential to smooth business processes, but many SMEs do not have the capacity for dedicated IT staff to manage a complex server system.

This is why QNAP gave the TVS-h1288X its ZFS-based operating system, QuTS hero. This provides amazing functionality while remaining easy to manage.

One of the ways it does this is with comprehensive data protection through JumpCloud’s LDAP service, simplifying multi-user management and authentication to provide users with secure access to NAS-based files.

This data protection functionality is enhanced by self-healing capabilities that maintain your data’s integrity by automatically detecting and correcting silent data corruption.

Your storage management and data protection are also optimised by QuTS hero, as it enables fast and cost-effective offsite backup without using excessive storage space.

Additionally, inline data compression and deduplication enhance your video editing experience by optimising the amount of data being written and improving write speeds.

This is supported by premium hardware to provide your business with fast access to its data.

Zeon W processor

The TVS-h1288X features a powerful Intel Zeon W processor and allows expansion by two QNAP QXP-T32P Thunderbolt 3 PCIe cards to provide you with four Thunderbolt 3 connections.

This combines with built-in 10GbE and 2.5GbE connectivity that supports port trunking and failover to provide your business with reliable storage and fast bandwidth.

The benefits of this superior performance are that it accelerates virtualization, intensive file access, large backup/restoration tasks, and media transfer.

This also means that the TVS-h1288X NAS can support 4K media playback and real-time transcoding, which allows you to directly output videos to an external display via its HDMI 1.4 port.

Its other ports and bays include:

4x DDR4 Long-DIMM slots with 16GB RAM – supports up to 128GB

4x 2.5-inch 6Gb/s SATA SSD bays

8x 3.5-inch 6Gb/s SATA lockable trays

2x M.2 NVMe SSD slots

2x PCIe 3.0 expansion slots

3x USB-A

Furthermore, the TVS-h1288X NAS system supports a range of other useful tools, including virtual machines, containerized apps, centralized storage, backup, sharing, disaster recovery, and storage expansion.

With its high-performance hardware and its QuTS hero OS, the TVS-h1288X NAS from QNAP can help your business achieve high levels of performance – from creative workflows to file server, virtualization server, and efficient file backup and recovery applications.

Give your business a data management edge with the TVS h1288X NAS system from QNAP – click here to find out more.