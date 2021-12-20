All cyberattacks lead to data exfiltration: How can we neutralise them before they happen?

Cyberattacks and the threat of data loss, data breaches and ransomware is on the minds of everyone, from the CEO, CISO to the IT Department.

Preventing them is crucial, but as the war against cybercrime rages on, it’s evident that many organisations are losing the fight and existing cybersecurity techniques are no longer effective.

Many organisations assume that winning a few battles is enough, but when an organisation is under siege, a single data breach can bring a company to its knees.

Downtime is only the beginning. When you factor in customer attrition, regulatory reporting, remediation costs, reputational damage and even class action law suits, there is a lot to be concerned about.

Despite 80% of organisations using more than 10 cybersecurity tools, many still rely on outdated approaches such as antivirus software and firewalls which are ineffective at preventing modern day attacks focussed on data theft and extortion.

Securing an organisations most valuable asset – its data, requires a new way of thinking about cybersecurity.

Simply infiltrating a network or a device does not make a successful cyberattack. The attack is only successful if sensitive data is stolen from the network.

Without data exfiltration, there is no data loss, no data breach, and no data ransom or extortion.

We know that hackers will gain access to a device or network if they are intent on doing so, therefore the focus must be on the prevention of data exfiltration.

New technology known as ADX, or Anti Data Exfiltration helps organisations stop attackers in their tracks.

ADX uses behavioural profiling to stop the attack at different stages of its lifecycle.

For an attack to be successful, a hacker needs to communicate with an external server, for key exchange, payload download or simply to remove data.

By blocking this exfiltration, you significantly mitigate the risk of a cyberattack or data breach.

