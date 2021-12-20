FNB engages Twoobii as Point-of-Sale Connectivity Partner

Leading South African retail bank FNB has selected Twoobii as its preferred satellite services supplier for POS (Point of Sale) connectivity solutions.

The successful certification is the result of stringent network testing to ensure full compliance with all security and FNB network criteria.

Now that Twoobii has been certified, the way ahead is clear for FNB to offer Twoobii services to merchants seeking a reliable alternative to other connectivity technologies.

Currently most retail POS devices are using GSM networks for connectivity and are prone to poor transaction reliability caused by power outages or poor network coverage – issues that are irrelevant in the context of Smart Satellite Services.

The retail sector has become increasingly competitive in light of the continued growth of ecommerce, and retailers simply cannot afford to lose sales due to being offline and unable to take card payments.

The pandemic has seen a further decline in the use of cash by consumers, making always-on POS connectivity a non-negotiable for B2C enterprises. Contactless transaction functionality is vital to restoring customer confidence in bricks and mortar shopping experiences.

Leading up to the signing of this agreement, some 100 satellite terminals have already been installed, giving merchants a vital failsafe back-up system in the event of any interruption to frontline services provided by fibre and LTE-based connectivity.

The FNB POS-on-Twoobii solution also provides merchants with the option to add business broadband services using the same satellite terminal equipment. For ‘off-grid’ merchants, lodges and trading posts this forms the ideal all-in-one solution for robust POS connectivity, business broadband and customer Wi-Fi and voice services.

“Enterprise satellite terminals have a proven ability to deliver Always-on Anywhere communication services,” commented Dawie de Wet, Group CEO of Q-KON, the leading satellite engineering enterprise behind Smart Satellite Services, Twoobii.”

“Combining the Smart Services feature set with the existing advantages of basic satellite services provides a new and highly reliable alternative solution for business connectivity requirements including POS, SD-WAN and Layer 2 networks,” he added.

“We are delighted to have been chosen by FNB to be their satellite services provider,” commented James Taylor, Executive: Strategic Accounts at Q-KON. “The Twoobii Business Broadband Internet services not only enables FNB Merchant Services to ensure that their customers always trade, anywhere in South Africa, but can also provide stable broadband connectivity, should the merchant opt for that additional service,” he added.

About TWOOBII managed by Q-KON

Twoobii is a high-throughput satellite connectivity service, powered by the latest Intelsat platforms and managed by leading satellite engineering enterprise, Q-KON.

Twoobii has been at the forefront of African satellite connectivity solutions since it was established in 2018. Through pioneering advances in satellite business broadband technology, Twoobii has proven its worth as a standalone service or as a component of integrated network architecture solutions. For more info on Twoobii’s flexible options go to: https://twoobii.com/

Q-KON is a first-tier provider of integrated access services, specialising in turnkey telecommunication solutions and value-added distribution, configuration, integration and installation services for Africa. To learn more about Q-KON’s product offering, visit https://www.qkon.com/