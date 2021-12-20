Jabra pioneers new business standard for concentration and collaboration In 2022

The past two years have been one big experiment that we all assumed would be temporary.
Out of necessity, most organizations rose to the occasion and found ways to accommodate the new remote workforce.
Cloud-based unified communications and collaboration tools, and of course video conferencing, proved their value, and organizations that had already deployed these technologies were one giant step ahead.
As we move towards 2022, organizations must think more long-term and strategically, rather than tactically.
Collaborating was easier in many ways when everyone was working remotely because organizations supported virtual workers with meeting and collaboration tools and technologies designed for remote work.
But when a portion of workers are in the office, and others are on the road or working from home, collaboration proved to be more challenging.
It is for this very reason that Jabra is pioneering a new business standard for concentration and collaboration in 2022 with their newest range of professional business headsets and video conferencing solutions.
Video Conferencing Solutions
The Jabra PanaCast Series is engineered to deliver intelligent, high-quality video conferencing for every situation.
From the meeting room to the home office and everywhere in between, there’s a PanaCast solution.
With crystal-clear 4K video, and intelligence-driven features across the range, PanaCast is engineered for today’s hybrid workers.
It’s video conferencing, but not as you know it.
Jabra PanaCast 20
Engineered for intelligent AI-enabled personal video conferencing.
- AI-powered 4K Ultra-HD video
- Intelligent Zoom
- Intelligent Lighting Optimisation
- Intuitive Picture-in-Picture mode
- On-device processing & integrated privacy cover
- Optimised for all leading UC platforms
- Use with Jabra professional audio solutions
- Plug-and-play with protective carry case
Jabra PanaCast 50
Engineered to be the first new-normal-ready intelligent video bar.
- Professional-grade audio
- 180° Panoramic-4K video
- Virtual Director for immersive meetings
- Real-time whiteboard content camera stream
- Safety Capacity and Room Usage Insights
- Optimised for all leading UC platforms and certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and Zoom Rooms
- Plug-and-play. Easy to install
Professional Business Headsets
With hybrid working supposedly here to stay, customers need flexible solutions to stay productive anywhere.
The Evolve2 range of professional business headsets are here to help, with ground-breaking audio technology and unrivalled comfort – thanks to an ergonomic fit and a unique pressure-relieving design that increases ventilation – to ensure crystal-clear calls and music can be enjoyed in comfort.
It’s time to Evolve your business, with the new standard for hybrid working.
Jabra Evolve2 30
Engineered to keep you productive. Lightweight, portable, reliable, comfortable.
- Gentle, lightweight comfort
- Clear, collaborative calls
- The new standard of easy listening
- Microsoft Teams-certified means teams are satisfied
- Incredible noise isolation in an instant
- Flexibility you can rely on
- Instant ‘do not disturb’ sign
- Future-proof technology that gets better with age
Jabra Evolve2 40
Engineered to keep you on task. Exceptional audio, outstanding noise isolation, superior comfort.
- Cancels more noise than ever before
- Guard your concentration zone with an enhanced busylight
- Make good calls when it matters
- UC-certified means UC-satisfied
- Bigger speakers, better chipset, brilliant audio
- Optimized for all-day comfort
- Future-proof technology that gets better with age
Jabra Evolve2 65
Engineered to keep you agile. Work anywhere with superior wireless audio performance.
- Better calls, seamless collaboration
- Microsoft Teams-certified means teams are satisfied
- Bigger speakers, better chipset, brilliant audio
- Noise isolation like never before
- Guard your focus zone with an improved busylight
- Work wirelessly, wherever
- Optimized for all-day comfort
- Future-proof technology that gets better with age
Jabra Evolve2 75
Engineered to keep you flexible. World-class audio for industry-leading call quality.
- Advanced Active Noise Cancellation™ (ANC) for better concentration
- Crystal-clear calls
- Re-engineered microphone boom arm
- A new standard of comfort
- Extended wireless range to maximize mobility
- Incredible processing power
- Seamless UC connection, smoother collaboration
- Incredible audio quality
- Customizable apps to do things your way
Jabra Evolve2 85
Engineered to keep you focused. The best headset for concentration and collaboration.
- Better noise cancellation, impenetrable concentration zone
- Guard your concentration zone with an improved busylight
- Be heard and understood, wherever you are
- UC-certified means UC-satisfied
- Bigger speakers, better chipset, brilliant audio
- Work wirelessly all week
- Designed for comfort, built to last
- Future-proof technology that gets better with age
Distractions are growing in the workplace; remote working is on the rise and so are the challenges with collaboration.
This makes the professional world a fairly convoluted space, something the Jabra PanaCast 20, PanaCast 50, and Evolve2 range provides an answer to.
Jabra’s solutions deliver productivity, pioneer the digital experience, and enhance concentration.
We are confident that with the PanaCast and Evolve2 range, Jabra is offering the best headset and video conferencing solutions for concentration and collaboration in 2022, while also creating a new standard in collaboration for the modern worker.
