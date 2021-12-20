Jabra pioneers new business standard for concentration and collaboration In 2022

The past two years have been one big experiment that we all assumed would be temporary.

Out of necessity, most organizations rose to the occasion and found ways to accommodate the new remote workforce.

Cloud-based unified communications and collaboration tools, and of course video conferencing, proved their value, and organizations that had already deployed these technologies were one giant step ahead.

As we move towards 2022, organizations must think more long-term and strategically, rather than tactically.

Collaborating was easier in many ways when everyone was working remotely because organizations supported virtual workers with meeting and collaboration tools and technologies designed for remote work.

But when a portion of workers are in the office, and others are on the road or working from home, collaboration proved to be more challenging.

It is for this very reason that Jabra is pioneering a new business standard for concentration and collaboration in 2022 with their newest range of professional business headsets and video conferencing solutions.

Video Conferencing Solutions

The Jabra PanaCast Series is engineered to deliver intelligent, high-quality video conferencing for every situation.

From the meeting room to the home office and everywhere in between, there’s a PanaCast solution.

With crystal-clear 4K video, and intelligence-driven features across the range, PanaCast is engineered for today’s hybrid workers.

It’s video conferencing, but not as you know it.

Jabra PanaCast 20

Engineered for intelligent AI-enabled personal video conferencing.

AI-powered 4K Ultra-HD video

Intelligent Zoom

Intelligent Lighting Optimisation

Intuitive Picture-in-Picture mode

On-device processing & integrated privacy cover

Optimised for all leading UC platforms

Use with Jabra professional audio solutions

Plug-and-play with protective carry case

Jabra PanaCast 50

Engineered to be the first new-normal-ready intelligent video bar.

Professional-grade audio

180° Panoramic-4K video

Virtual Director for immersive meetings

Real-time whiteboard content camera stream

Safety Capacity and Room Usage Insights

Optimised for all leading UC platforms and certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Microsoft Teams Rooms, and Zoom Rooms

Plug-and-play. Easy to install

Professional Business Headsets

With hybrid working supposedly here to stay, customers need flexible solutions to stay productive anywhere.

The Evolve2 range of professional business headsets are here to help, with ground-breaking audio technology and unrivalled comfort – thanks to an ergonomic fit and a unique pressure-relieving design that increases ventilation – to ensure crystal-clear calls and music can be enjoyed in comfort.

It’s time to Evolve your business, with the new standard for hybrid working.

Jabra Evolve2 30

Engineered to keep you productive. Lightweight, portable, reliable, comfortable.

Gentle, lightweight comfort

Clear, collaborative calls

The new standard of easy listening

Microsoft Teams-certified means teams are satisfied

Incredible noise isolation in an instant

Flexibility you can rely on

Instant ‘do not disturb’ sign

Future-proof technology that gets better with age

Jabra Evolve2 40

Engineered to keep you on task. Exceptional audio, outstanding noise isolation, superior comfort.

Cancels more noise than ever before

Guard your concentration zone with an enhanced busylight

Make good calls when it matters

UC-certified means UC-satisfied

Bigger speakers, better chipset, brilliant audio

Optimized for all-day comfort

Future-proof technology that gets better with age

Jabra Evolve2 65

Engineered to keep you agile. Work anywhere with superior wireless audio performance.

Better calls, seamless collaboration

Microsoft Teams-certified means teams are satisfied

Bigger speakers, better chipset, brilliant audio

Noise isolation like never before

Guard your focus zone with an improved busylight

Work wirelessly, wherever

Optimized for all-day comfort

Future-proof technology that gets better with age

Jabra Evolve2 75

Engineered to keep you flexible. World-class audio for industry-leading call quality.

Advanced Active Noise Cancellation™ (ANC) for better concentration

Crystal-clear calls

Re-engineered microphone boom arm

A new standard of comfort

Extended wireless range to maximize mobility

Incredible processing power

Seamless UC connection, smoother collaboration

Incredible audio quality

Customizable apps to do things your way

Jabra Evolve2 85

Engineered to keep you focused. The best headset for concentration and collaboration.

Better noise cancellation, impenetrable concentration zone

Guard your concentration zone with an improved busylight

Be heard and understood, wherever you are

UC-certified means UC-satisfied

Bigger speakers, better chipset, brilliant audio

Work wirelessly all week

Designed for comfort, built to last

Future-proof technology that gets better with age

Distractions are growing in the workplace; remote working is on the rise and so are the challenges with collaboration.

This makes the professional world a fairly convoluted space, something the Jabra PanaCast 20, PanaCast 50, and Evolve2 range provides an answer to.

Jabra’s solutions deliver productivity, pioneer the digital experience, and enhance concentration.

We are confident that with the PanaCast and Evolve2 range, Jabra is offering the best headset and video conferencing solutions for concentration and collaboration in 2022, while also creating a new standard in collaboration for the modern worker.

This article was published in partnership with Kathea.