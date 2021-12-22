Extra MTN Mobile data and New Year savings at Axxess

All Axxess MTN Mobile clients can now receive up to 5 times the data at a fraction of the previous cost.

These customers also get access to a promotional price cut on all top-ups – from the usual R95/GB to just R39/GB.

This promotion runs until further notice, and means that Axxess clients can enjoy surfing the internet to their heart’s content over the festive season and beyond.

The table below shows the new MTN Mobile data packages available from Axxess.

New Axxess MTN Mobile Prices Old New New pricing 1GB 2.5GB R66 2GB 5.5GB R99 6GB 7.5GB R149 12GB 15GB+15GB R249 20GB 25GB+25GB R299 24GB 50GB+50GB R499 – 100GB+100GB R899

MTN has incredibly wide coverage across South Africa, and because MTN Mobile is not locked to an individual location, you can use it on any 3G or LTE-enabled smartphone or router.

You can even use this data on the move, which is why it is the best option when Fixed LTE coverage is not available.

A few of Axxess’s new packages even include bonus data, and this will also run until further notice.

Axxess MTN Mobile clients are sure to start the year off with a bang thanks to these amazing savings – so click here to view the new prices and packages.