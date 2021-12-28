ZARP Interest Account – Now available on OVEX

Leading cryptocurrency platform OVEX has added ZARP, the world’s first Rand stablecoin, to its range of Interest Account products.

Those who invest in a ZARP Interest Account will make money at an annualised interest rate of 11% – which is the highest rate of all OVEX’s Interest Accounts

This account type has a minimum balance of 5,000 ZARP, which is equal to R5,000, and requires a withdrawal notice period of just 30 days – making it a great option for any investor.

About ZARP

ZARP was created by Simon Dingle and Kenny Inggs after they realised that there wasn’t a Rand stablecoin in existence.

It is built on the Ethereum blockchain, and there are plans to make this stablecoin available on other networks according to the desires of its userbase.

“A true stablecoin is backed by hard currency and is independently audited so that users can trust that it won’t lose its peg or that the owners can just mint as much of it as they like,” said Dingle.

This is why ZARP is audited by the Kempen Group, and runs on a smart contract that is audited by the Solidity Finance team in terms of its application and security.

“As tokenisation revolutionises the global financial system, stablecoins play a vital role in representing fiat currencies in the new world of DeFi,” said Dingle.

“We’ve made one that is safe, trusted, and aligns with emerging regulation.”

ZARP and OVEX

OVEX was the first centralised exchange to offer the ZARP stablecoin for purchase or sale, and it has now expanded its support for ZARP to its Interest Account product category.

This aligns with OVEX’s commitment to being at the forefront of the local cryptocurrency industry.

Whether you want to trade in ZARP, or get a ZARP Interest Account to accrue stable interest, OVEX has you covered.

Click here to open a ZARP Interest Account on OVEX.