Boost your productivity with the MSI Creator Z16 from FNB

The MSI Creator Z16 offers top-of-the-range features in a beautiful form factor with a Golden Ratio design, and is now available from FNB.

MSI designed the Creator Z16 with content creators in mind, which is why it features a large display and powerful graphics performance that will enhance your productivity.

Tech meets aesthetics

The MSI Creator Z16 features a scientifically-designed and precision-crafted form factor that is centred around the Golden Ratio.

The Golden Ratio uses geometry to provide perfect design aesthetics, which is epitomised by the MSI Creator Z16’s 16:10 True Pixel display. This display provides you with an 11% larger viewing area than traditional 16:9 screens for enhanced productivity.

Each unit’s display is also precisely calibrated using MSI True Pixel technology to offer extreme colour accuracy, and features a 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut for an enhanced viewing experience.

This display is then complemented by a 4-speaker Dynaudio system with Nahimic sound effect software for an immersive listening experience.

Powerful hardware

The MSI Creator Z16 is equipped with a powerful Intel i7-11800H processor that offers 40% more performance than its predecessor.

This is paired with an Nvidia RTX 3060 to take care of graphics-intensive tasks such as 3D animation and rendering for content creators, as well as ray-tracing for gamers.

Two M.2 SSD slots support tons of storage, while dual-channel 3,200MHz DDR4 slots support up to 64GB RAM to provide creators with plenty of rendering power. This hardware is powered by a high capacity 90WHr battery to keep you going as long as possible, too.

This battery also powers an intuitive 120Hz touchscreen display that lets your creativity flow and helps you to create content more easily and efficiently.

All of these premium components are then packed into an ultra-slim 15.9mm metal chassis with military-grade durability, and are cooled by an incredible triple fan array with the world’s thinnest sharp-edged fan blades.

The MSI Creator Z16 is available in a Lunar Gray colour that is complemented by a stunning MiniLED per-key RGB SteelSeries Engine 3 backlit keyboard.

Get it from FNB

The MSI Creator Z16 is now available from FNB for R2,499 per month on a 24-month contract.

Click here to get your MSI Creator Z16 from FNB today.