Start 2022 the right way – In a job you enjoy

If you want a career where you look forward to going to work, enjoy what you do, and get rewarded for working hard, then MyBroadband is the place for you.

MyBroadband is gearing up for further expansion, with a Journalist Intern position now open.

As an intern journalist you will learn to cover the latest news, produce interesting features, and sub-edit articles for publication.

No previous journalism experience is required.

Permanent position

MyBroadband offers an excellent work environment and awesome perks, and all the training you need to grow your career.

Even better news is that a permanent journalist position will be offered to top performers once their internship is complete.

The position is based at Broad Media’s head office in Centurion, Gauteng.

Start 2022 with an awesome new career – apply today.