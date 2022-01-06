Get your share of this fast-growing segment

According to Gartner, the HCIS appliance market is expected to reach $8.5 billion in revenue by 2023, with a strong compound annual growth rate of 22.7% from 2018 through 2023 (Forecast Analysis: Integrated Systems, Worldwide, Gartner, July 2019)

For businesses looking to create an intelligent foundation for their private cloud with a hyperconverged solution that has AI-driven operations, built-in data protection and efficiency plus easy VM management and mobility, HPE SimpliVity is the answer.

This intelligent, pre-integrated, hyperconverged solution scales to 16 nodes per cluster/96 nodes per federation (for large ROBO environments, 48 2-node clusters per federation) and 16-node stretch clusters for campus-scale deployments.

The family of solutions dramatically simplifies IT by combining all infrastructure and advanced data services for virtualized workloads—including VM-centric management and mobility, data protection, and guaranteed data efficiency.

Plus, HPE SimpliVity now integrates with HPE InfoSight to predict and prevent infrastructure problems before they happen. Through telemetry and machine learning, HPE InfoSight for HPE SimpliVity can dramatically cut down on routine and common issues to transform how infrastructure is managed and supported.

Axiz is proud to be associated with HPE and for all businesses and partners, choosing Axiz as your Enterprise Distributor across South Africa is a wise choice.

Three main reasons include:

Axiz can help our partners become HPE sales and technically certified with dedicated resources to guide Axiz can provide HPE technical expertise via our qualified pre-sales team certified across Nimble and SimpliVity Axiz can help our smaller and mid-market partners with technology services. Here, Axiz has made the investment in technology skills on behalf of our partners so they can free up precious cash, to drive their business forward.

Axiz is an HPE Distributor across South Africa and as such we are channel friendly working through our channel of partners/resellers.

Our role in the supply chain is to provide expertise and guide our partners through an offering of services, from both Axiz and HPE.

Our offering of technology Services is available for all our partners to consume.

Axiz has built up a strong implementation capability taking advantage of our pool of certified experts and our strong vendor relationships. The Axiz team of HPE certified experts are ready and on standby to help with your technology.

Click here to register for the Axiz & HPE SMB data storage webinar.