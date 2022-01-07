How employees and businesses thrive through continuous learning

The win-win of certification with Microsoft and MIE

With the digital environment changing faster than ever, driven by both internal and external forces, IT certification, knowledge, and readiness are more valuable than ever to both the individual employee and the IT organization.

Cloud, wireless, hybrid work, advances in data management, security, all demand more nimble, skilled IT teams.

Being ready for what’s now and what’s next requires both skill and an attitude that values continual learning.

Let MIE guide you on your learning journey.

It starts with a growth mindset

Developing and maintaining what’s called a “growth mindset” is key to organizational and personal success.

A 2020 study by IDC explains that a growth mindset is “a self-belief that competence can be developed through dedication and hard work and a willingness to leverage tools and learnings of others.”

This is as opposed to a “fixed mindset,” or a belief that talents are primarily innate gifts that are “fixed” and generally unchanging.

The study shows that developing a growth mindset is incredibly important to long-term career resilience.

Of those with certifications, 91% believe that the effort they put into acquiring new skills strongly contributes to their success – not just the skills themselves.

That determination pays off. The IDC study estimates that trained and certified teams responsible for core IT activities are almost 20% more productive than less proficient staff.

Let’s look at how acting on a growth mindset through gaining certifications benefits employees and organizations.

The benefits of certification to the employee

While developing a growth mindset that values continued certification would have benefits to the individual employee, when they are quantified, their importance takes on a larger scale.

For instance, once a certification candidate sets out a career goal that involves certification—promotion, pay raise, a new role—they are far more likely to achieve it.

The monetary benefits of certification

For those employees who are looking to earn more money, certification is an important part of any plan, with 28% of employees receiving a salary or wage increase after earning a certification.

Of those earning a raise 50% of candidates receive a pay increase of between 6% to 20%.

And it happens fast; 55% of those getting raises after certifications get them.

The benefits of certification to the employer

When individuals within an organization pursue certifications, the organization as a whole benefits.

In general, these benefits come from three main areas where organizations benefit from improving skills and knowledge:

Timeliness

Well-trained cloud migration teams meet nearly 90% of their business and project milestones.

Compared with less than 50% of milestones met by cloud migration teams at only “average” skill level.

Insight

Nearly all (90%) of the organizations with well-trained teams are satisfied or very satisfied with their ability to monitor, forecast, and optimize server, storage, and network resources.

Compared with less than 10% of the organizations with undertrained teams being satisfied with their ability to optimize resources.

Business impact

Of the organizations with teams well trained in automation and orchestration tools, 80% report being satisfied or very satisfied with the business impact of the move to the cloud.

Only 20% of the organizations without sufficient skills were satisfied with the impact of the cloud.

More specifically, IT teams overwhelmingly report other benefits including:

And it helps when the organisation pays. When employers cover the costs for training and certification, employees showed an increased sense of loyalty.

MIE – your Microsoft learning partner

More companies are implementing cloud computing solutions than ever before. And as they do, technical teams unlock new capabilities in productivity and speed to market.

As a result, an organization’s business strategy and technology strategy are no longer separate entities.

The technology decisions of today are key to sustaining a long-lasting competitive edge in the future. The positive impact of available and consistent training and certification is undisputable and has a very real impact on employees and their ability to excel.

Business growth hinges on skilled employees – which employers can reinforce by investing in their talent through career development and learning opportunities.

MIE has the ability to scale, adapt, implement and train new technologies to support and accelerate cloud and technology adoption within your organization.

We offer the complete suite of authorized Microsoft training and certification with over a 100+ courses.

Reference:

IDC White Paper, sponsored by Microsoft, Business Value of Digital Transformation and the Contribution of a Growth Mindset in IT, doc #US46245620