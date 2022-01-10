How to build a world-class smartphone app for your business

If your business is looking to build its own smartphone app, then Codehesion is the perfect partner.

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier mobile app development company, with a focus on building world-class apps for Android and iOS.

Codehesion was founded in 2017 by Hector Beyers, a seasoned software architect with a Master’s Degree in Computer Engineering.

Beyers and his team of highly-skilled software engineers and computer scientists specialise in mobile apps, and have built multiple apps for a range of South African companies.

Best in the business

Codehesion’s specialisation in Android and iOS means it can produce world-class smartphone apps faster and with better results than other companies.

Additionally, Codehesion gives companies two options to develop a smartphone app:

Outsourcing the entire project to Codehesion.

Using Codehesion’s developers for in-house development.

They also offer a free consultation to guide companies on which option is better.

After the app is completed, companies then have the option to support the app themselves or use Codehesion on a retainer.

Should a company use its own development team to maintain the app, Codehesion provides training to ensure a smooth transition.

Beyers invites companies who want to build a new mobile app to get in contact with them today.

For a risk-free consultation – Contact Codehesion here.