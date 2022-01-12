Revolutionising your video calling experience with MeeTime

Spending time with family, friends and loved ones is always a treat, especially now that the new year is upon us.

However, it is not always possible to make this happen. You may not be able to make it home, or you may be separated from loved ones by thousands of kilometres or even geographical borders.

Thanks to advances in technology, connecting with those you care about has never been easier.

Audio and video calls allow you to experience all the fun moments, even if you can’t be there in-person. Apps that have these features are a dime a dozen, but one that is generating a lot of buzz at present is MeeTime.

To date, the app has over 1.3 million downloads from AppGallery, demonstrating the popularity of it.

Developed by Huawei Services, and touted as the app that will revolutionise your video calling experience, MeeTime offers high definition video calling and crystal clear voice calls on select Huawei smartphones, tablets, smart watches and smart TVs.

A key differentiator is that MeeTime calls remain clear and fluid even under poor network conditions, using Huawei’s GPU Turbo, keeping users connected wherever they go.

Other MeeTime features include: