Exciting deal from Hisense to equip your home and office for 2022

Start your year on the right track with the latest technology and household appliances from Hisense.

From smartphones and TVs to fridges and other kitchen appliances, Hisense has everything you need to equip your home and office and ensure you have a great year.

Furthermore, to help you get the best start to your year, Hisense is also running an incredible bundle deal on a 55-inch 4K TV and a soundbar, which is highlighted below.

Discover the Hisense back to work ranges

Hisense offers a wide selection of devices to suit your home or office, including budget-friendly options, premium devices, and everything in between.

When it comes to its TV range, you can choose from Laser, 8K, ULED, UHD, and a variety of other premium devices to suit your office boardroom or home living room.

Additionally, if you are looking to kit out your kitchen, there is a selection of fridges available, ranging from wine coolers and bar fridges to large, multi-door fridges.

Hisense also offers a variety of other kitchen appliances, including stoves, ovens, microwaves, air fryers, coffee machines, dishwashers, and a selection of washing machines.

These premium appliances from Hisense are available at many popular online stores and retailers across South Africa.

Many retailers will be offering great deals on these Hisense appliances throughout January 2022, so keep an eye out for specials near you.

Hisense bundle deal

Hisense is also offering an excellent bundle deal that is perfect for anyone wanting to equip their home or office.

The deal comprises a 55-inch 4K TV and a soundbar for only R10,999 – saving you an incredible R3,100 – and runs until 31 January 2022.

Click here to start your year with incredible appliances from Hisense.