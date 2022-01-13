Perfect job for those who love gaming

MyBroadband has an awesome career opportunity on offer for those who love gaming.

Thanks to MyBroadband’s strong growth, we are expanding our editorial team and have a Gaming Journalist position available.

Seasoned gaming journalists, recent graduates without experience, or those working in completely different fields are encouraged to apply.

The only requirements are a strong English writing ability and a love for gaming – whether it be on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch.

MyBroadband offers an excellent work environment and awesome perks, and all the training you need to grow your career.

The position is based at Broad Media’s head office in Centurion, Gauteng.