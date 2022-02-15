Make every pic ultra-epic with the innovative new Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The many fans of the amazing Samsung Galaxy S21 Series just got a great way to embrace every new memory of 2022.

Samsung has launched the much-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE 5G, a device created with fan-favourite features of the epic Galaxy S21 Series.

This is an epic 5G-enabled1, accessible smartphone with premium capabilities, performance and power that empower you to explore, experience, and fully enjoy each day.

With many South Africans raving about the camera features on the Galaxy S21 Series, Galaxy S21 FE 5G includes pro-grade cameras designed for countless environments, so you can create incredibly realistic photos and videos with superior levels of detail, no matter where you are.

Capture Pro-Grade Shots and Videos in Any Environment

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is equipped with a pro-grade setup so photography amateurs and pros alike can effortlessly edit, post, and share scroll-stopping content.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G includes a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera, 12MP Wide-angle Camera, an 8MP Telephoto Camera and a must-try 32MP Selfie Camera. Some of the stand-out features include:

Selfie Like a Pro

Turn selfies into works of art with no filter, no fear. You can now slay the selfie game with the 32MP front camera. Your features are highlighted and refined so you look your best on all your socials.

Dual Recording

Be both actor and director as you up your game and vlog like a pro. Switch between cameras while filming or catch the action and your OMG reaction in one take for upload-ready footage, instantly.

Night Mode

Look sharp tonight and every night as you make low lights the highlight of your feed — with a 32MP front camera that captures your best selfie, even at night. AI multi-frame processing brings out more colour and detail, so your snaps have more you and less noise.

30X Space Zoom – With Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s 30X Space Zoom, you can capture a concert stage all the way from the back. And you have Zoom Lock on your side to reduce shakiness as you zoom in further.

This impressive device is also IP68 Rated, which means it keeps your phone safe from slashes, drips, and up to 1.5 meters of water for around 30 minutes2.

Get ready for a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display3, available in Olive, Lavender, White or Graphite, all of which include a stylish haze finish.

The incredible content-creators dream is also made even better with a fast application processor and ultra-crisp, high-quality graphics and picture quality.

And the enjoyment is a non-stop adventure with long-lasting batteries as the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is outfitted with an all-day battery built to last from work to home and everywhere the New Year takes you4.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available nationwide, through network operators and retailers in-store and online at a recommended retail price of R14,9995.

Those who choose to buy this much-anticipated device can take advantage of an amazing launch offer including a Free Galaxy Tab A7 Lite WiFi as well as the option to get the peace of mind of Samsung Care+ for a once-off fee of R4996.

For more info on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G click here.

1 5G speeds vary and require optimal network and connection (factors include frequency, bandwidth, congestion); see carrier for availability.

2 Galaxy S21 FE 5G is rated as IP68. Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use.

3 Measured diagonally, Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s screen size is 6.4-inch in the full rectangle and 6.3-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole

4 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mAh for Galaxy S21 FE. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

5 Price may vary per retailer.

6 T’s & C’s apply. Care+ to be activated within 30 days of purchase on https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/samsung-care-plus/. Care Plus promotion valid until 31 March 2022. Screen protection is valid for one incident for the repair of damaged screen within a 12-month period. A repair fee of R999 will be payable per claim. Image simulated. Colour may vary depending on network operator.