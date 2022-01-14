Record start to 2022 for MyBroadband

MyBroadband has attracted over 1 million readers in the first week of 2022, and had a record number of advertising campaigns from South African IT and telecoms companies on the site.

This is a record start for MyBroadband, and shows that 2022 is set to be an excellent year for South Africa’s IT and telecommunications industry – with strong growth expected.

Gartner research predicts that tech budgets will increase significantly in 2022, up to levels higher than before the pandemic.

Monika Sinha, research vice president at Gartner, said their research shows that technology investments in particular are going way up.

“In fact, technology investments are going to be at the highest they’ve been over the last decade,” Sinha said.

Increase in spend

The interest in technology news and the increase in marketing spend on MyBroadband confirms the trend detailed by Gartner.

South African IT companies are advertising aggressively to capture a share of growing IT budgets, with a strong focus on content marketing.

As content marketing specialists, MyBroadband benefitted from this trend – which helped it to launch a record number of advertising campaigns this month.

This trend is set to continue for the rest of the year, which bodes well for the South African IT industry.