MSI to launch South Africa’s first Intel 12th-gen laptops

MSI will be the first brand to bring Intel 12th-gen laptops to the South African market.

It recently unveiled these exciting gaming and content creation laptops at its global MSI Gameverse Virtual Event, and they are set to be in high demand in the country.

The 12th generation of Intel H series CPUs, known as Alder Lake, will comprise i5, i7, and i9 options and are expected to become available in February 2022.

These CPUs will offer up to 14 cores and 20 threads, with increased processing power and over twice the graphics performance of the previous-generation Intel CPUs.

Standout MSI laptops set to use Intel’s new processors are detailed below.

MSI gaming laptops

The Stealth GS77 is MSI’s flagship gaming laptop and the winner of the 2022 CES Innovation Awards.

Under the hood you will find the latest Intel 12th-gen processors, and these are complemented by up to an Nvidia RTX 3080Ti 16GB GPU – providing you with remarkable power for both gaming and work.

The Stealth GS77 also features an aesthetic that balances subtle gaming expressions with a professional look that will suit the business environment.

This theme is continued with MSI’s Ambient Silent AI that senses the noise level of your surroundings and automatically lowers your laptop fan speed, and therefore volume, in quieter settings such as a workplace.

It also features phase-changing liquid metal cooling technology from MSI for enhanced thermal control.

Other 12th-gen laptops announced by MSI include the powerful MSI Raider GE 76 and the MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition – which is made in collaboration with Ubisoft and takes design inspiration from its popular “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction” video game.

Content creators

MSI’s content creator series takes laptop performance to the next level with up to Intel 12th-gen Core i9 processors, as well as Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs that can handle 3D and 8K HDR RAW video editing.

The Nvidia-endorsed MSI Creator Z17 and MSI Creator Z16P laptops continue MSI’s “Tech meets Aesthetic” mantra, too, as both laptops feature an MSI favourite – the 16:10 Golden Ratio. This provides more screen real estate to enhance productivity.

Additionally, the display offers MSI True Pixel technology and factory-calibrated, out-of-the-box Delta E<2 accuracy for extreme colour precision – which is exactly what any content creator needs.

These MSI laptops are available in a variety of configurations, and they are all VR-ready to serve as your bridge to the virtual world.

Click here to learn more about MSI’s exciting new Intel 12th-gen laptops.