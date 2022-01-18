Hisense L9G Trichroma Laser TV – Discover a new expanse of colour

The Hisense L9G Laser TV is now available in South Africa and offers a stunning 4K viewing experience.

The L9G is available in a 100-inch model in South Africa, and this incredible size will transform your living room into an immersive home cinema.

Importantly, it is built to last, as it offers over 25,000 entertainment hours – which translates to over 10,000 films of 2 hours each – and includes a 4-year warranty.

Trichroma technology

The L9G Trichroma Laser TV uses a Premium X-Fusion light source that leverages the cutting-edge Trichroma technology to offer a wider colour gamut of 107% BT2020 colour Standard and to reach up to 151% of the DCI-P3 film colour standard.

Trichroma technology drives these impressive results, as it uses three pure primary colour lasers when projecting images to take colour purity to another level.

In contrast, most laser projectors use only one or two pure primary colour lasers, which cannot offer the same colour purity as Trichroma technology.

Hisense is now the first company in the world to offer single, dual-colour, and Trichroma Laser TVs – an achievement that can be attributed to Hisense’s continued and substantial investment in research and development within the Laser TV space.

This has resulted in Hisense boasting 1,366 applied patents in Laser TV technologies alone.

Superior viewing experience

The Hisense L9G Trichroma Laser TV uses many other technologies to further optimise your viewing experience.

For example, the L9G’s 100-inch edge-to-edge ALR Daylight Screen features ambient light rejection capabilities to significantly reduce the effect of outside lightsources on your viewing experience.

This is further complemented by the 3,000-Lumen brightness that the L9G Trichroma Laser TV offers to provide a truly vivid viewing experience in any situation.

The Hisense L9G Trichroma Laser TV also offers premium technologies such as HDR 10 and a filmmaker mode that supports a truly cinematic experience.

With picture quality this amazing, you’ll want to watch hours of your favourite movies and series – which is why the Hisense L9G is TUV Rheinland low blue light certified.

This is achieved by the fact it uses passive luminescence through reflection imaging, rather than how traditional TVs transmit lighting directly to your eyes.

The incredible picture quality of the L9G Laser TV is complemented by two 20W speakers that provide an immersive audio experience when used in conjunction with the built-in Dolby Atmos technology.

Design

The Hisense L9G is designed to be attractive and functional.

The surreal architectural design of the L9G’s ultra-short throw projector includes hard-lined quilting patterns and comprises a classy collection of blacks and greys to fit into any living space.

It also has handy USB and HDMI ports which combine to make it incredibly easy to connect your flash disks, computers, or digital cameras to the projector for easy data transfers or watch series or movies from your devices.

Get the Hisense L9G Trichroma Laser TV

Once the L9G is running, you will be able to navigate all of your apps, files, and devices easily thanks to Hisense’s VIDAA Smart TV operating system.

There are over 5,000 apps and games supported by VIDAA include Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Facebook Watch, and many more.

The Hisense L9G Trichroma Laser TV is therefore the best choice for a truly exceptional home cinema experience.

It is available from top South African retailers including:

Atlas

Esquire

Game

HiFi Corp

Hirsch’s

House and Home

Kloppers

Makro

New World

Rectron

Sounds Great

Tafelberg

Takealot



Click here to learn more about the Hisense L9G Laser TV.