How to reach South Africa’s largest tech audience

MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest IT news website, and home to the country’s biggest online tech community.

Over 2 million readers visit MyBroadband each month, the majority of whom are purchasing decision makers and influencers where they work.

This includes:

56,700 CEOs and Directors

CEOs and Directors 299,000 Business Owners

Business Owners 647,000 IT Managers and Business Decision Makers

These readers are also the purchasing decision makers in their homes and have high household income at their disposal.

This makes MyBroadband the best place to advertise if you want to reach an affluent, tech-focused audience for both B2B and B2C advertising campaigns.

Advertise on MyBroadband

MyBroadband makes it easy for companies to reach this influential audience through innovative marketing tools with excellent targeting.

Companies merely have to say which audience they want to reach, and MyBroadband does the rest.

These marketing tools include sponsored content, social media promotions, display advertising, and video campaigns.

For more information, visit MyBroadband Business.