How EOH helped SASSA build its digital grant system

The impact of COVID-19 was felt most acutely in poor households, leading the government to increase existing social grants and introduce a COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant to help people who did not receive financial support from the state.

Within two days of the grant being announced in May 2020, 3.5 million applications had been received, adding strain to the system.

Before the pandemic, the government was already paying an average of 18 million social grants every month, with one in three South Africans dependent on grant payments, either directly or indirectly

With millions of South Africans straddling the poverty line – and the grant backlog piling up – it became urgent to update the grant application process.

What was needed was a system that could verify applicants’ identities, weed out incomplete, fraudulent, and unqualified applications and have the capabilities to enforce a limit of two social relief grants per household.

This is what the relevant public sector entity envisioned – but they knew they had to act fast and reached out to the EOH team to make this happen.

This was the perfect time to activate a digital grant application process, to support the processing of COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant and other grant enquiries.

Application to approval – in minutes

At the core of the new grant application system is Kofax, an Intelligent Automation software platform that helps organisations transform information-intensive business processes, reduce manual work and errors, minimise costs, and improve customer engagement.

As one of the largest Kofax partners in EMEA, EOH was excited to help solve the social grants challenge and to get financial support to vulnerable citizens.

It was an honour to be trusted with this crucial social project and the team worked flat-out to facilitate touchless, remote onboarding, from anywhere.

This was achieved through an on-premise solution that processes thousands of emailed grant applications – from data extraction and validation through to verification and approvals – in minutes.

Kofax securely integrates with the department’s systems, creating an audit trail of applications received and processed within Kofax.

Each day, the beneficiary database is strengthened with accurate, standardised, and clean data: the foundation of efficient e-government services and a catalyst for transparency, accountability, and accuracy.

In addition to processing applications in record time, the department has also reduced its fraud risk exposure, enhanced and simplified compliance, and can now serve citizens quickly and efficiently.

Speedy Deployment

What was once a massive administrative burden for this government department and the citizens who relied on its support, is now being described as “fast and flawless” – and it only took 48 hours (and a lot of coffee and little sleep) to enable one of the biggest and fastest digital transformations in the public sector.

Our client imagined it – and we made it possible.

