Putting technology at the heart of communications without losing the human touch

As a business, do you have your finger on the pulse of your customer base?

And are you always available to engage with your customers at the right moments and on their preferred communication channels?

If you answered ‘no’ to any of the above, you may have missed many opportunities to satisfy your customers – and grow your business.

When engaging with customers, merely putting in the effort to be available on one or more digital channels is not always enough.

It’s all about consistency and communicating seamlessly between whichever platforms you choose to engage with your customers, and those that they prefer – cue the omnichannel communications experience.

Digitising customer communications

The South African consumer space is digitising at an exponential rate, and a recent study by World Wide Worx found that online retail in South Africa more than doubled in just two years.

It’s therefore more critical than ever to be ready to ‘wow’ and engage with your customers in the digital space.

In 2020, Infobip conducted a study entitled ‘Connect Like Humans Do: Building Customer Communications that Matter’ in which the organisation surveyed over 6 000 consumers.

The findings of the study clearly showed that the opportunity to ‘wow’ your customers is indeed an issue that requires attention.

Over half (51%) of the respondents in the study said they believe communication has become more important than ever since the pandemic.

No fewer than 74% noted that the messaging they receive from brands lacks personalisation, and 21% indicated they switched brands due to the quality of communications they received from these brands.

Companies cannot afford for their customers to go elsewhere – especially during this time of economic pressure.

However, the opportunity is there for brands who listen and get it right. Infobip’s research found that almost a quarter (24%) of people say receiving messages on their preferred channel would boost their likelihood to engage with a business.

So, getting the channel right is important, but it’s not the only element that a brand needs to consider.

Understanding customers to form effective communications

Businesses need to understand their customers, and act proactively according to their customers’ behaviour.

To achieve this, organisations need to take a personalised approach across a variety of different channels based on people’s preferences.

This level of personalisation shouldn’t be limited to selecting relevant channels – it goes beyond that. In fact, there’s a need for businesses to select the right content, timing, tone of voice, and message for every interaction.

Businesses need to know the key ‘moments’ when your customers want to hear from them, and then act on this.

While trying to figure out what’s relevant to a business’s customer base is often an ongoing challenge, Infobip’s Customer Survey reveals the following key moments:

52% of the respondents indicated they’d like to hear more about discounts and sales;

35% said they’d appreciate information about new products and services; and

31% like to receive notifications on transactions and payments.

Adopting an omnichannel communications approach

As we find the global situation evolving each day, with many countries and cities navigating one Covid wave after the other, the transition to digitally-led communications will continue to gain momentum.

Infobip’s research, combined with recent events, shows that businesses which are relevant, timely and make the effort to be personal, are more likely to see better engagement and purchase results in the long run.

These businesses truly understand their customers and react to their behaviour proactively, which means that they have likely adopted an omnichannel approach to customer engagement.

Via an omnichannel approach, brands can reach customers on their terms through one centralised hub.

Moments

To help businesses achieve their goal of meeting customer needs, Infobip has developed a customer engagement solution called Moments which makes creating and managing omnichannel messaging campaigns simpler and more effective.

The solution enables businesses to create engaging moments whereby they can understand, empathise, and proactively reach out to customers.

Furthermore, customer engagement campaigns can successfully garner the reach, relevance, and response they deserve.

Embarking on an omnichannel strategy ultimately enables businesses to grow their communication platform through a single interface, with a single provider that enables speed to market.

Choosing the right solutions provider is therefore essential in this regard.

By Marthinus Jansen Van Vuuren, Content Marketing Expert at Infobip