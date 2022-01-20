POCO launches the M4 Pro in South Africa to grab even more market share

The new M4 Pro 5G is POCO’s latest release on the South African market.

It offers flagship performance that is packed into a stylish chassis which feels good in your hand.

POCO also offers a variety of other smartphones in the South African market, and they are all available on Takealot at great prices, giving you more smartphone for less.

These smartphones are very popular in South Africa, with their Takealot user ratings ranging from 4.4/5.0 to 4.8/5.0.

They range from entry-level to high-end devices, and are all priced incredibly affordably.

Detailed below are the four POCO smartphones available from Takealot.

M4 Pro 5G – R4,989

With a powerful octa-core processor, 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM, the M4 Pro 5G is a must-have device for power users.

It offers a 90Hz display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate to ensure smooth scrolling and gaming, which is supported by its incredible hardware.

The M4 Pro 5G is also the first POCO M Series smartphone to feature 33W Pro fast charging that charges your battery in less than an hour.

Thankfully you won’t need to use the fast charging regularly, as POCO fitted the M4 Pro 5G with a 5,000mAh battery that lasts for 12 hours of gaming, 16 hours of video playback, 33 hours of reading, or 179 hours of music.

This incredible battery powers a 16MP selfie camera and a 50MP primary camera that is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens to suit all of your photography needs.

Additionally, the M4 Pro 5G features dual SIM support with 5G connectivity.

This hardware is fitted into a stylish chassis that is equipped with a side fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster.

POCO M4 Pro 5G Display 6.6-inch, FHD+, 90Hz Camera 50MP + 8MP RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Battery 5,000mAh, 33W fast-charging Colours Cool Blue, Power Black

M3 – R2,899 (64GB) and R3,199 (128GB)

The POCO M3 is one of the most affordable smartphones on the market.

It sports a 48MP primary camera and a 6.53-inch FHD display which is powered by a 6,000mAh battery.

The 64GB version is the most affordable option, while avid photographers that are looking for more storage space may appreciate the 128GB version for only R300 more.

POCO M3 Display 6.53-inch FHD Camera 48MP + 2MP + 2MP RAM 4GB Storage 64GB or 128GB Battery 6,000mAh, 18W fast-charging Colours Cool Blue, Power Black, POCO Yellow (128GB only)

X3 Pro – R5,399

With a flagship processor, 256GB high-speed storage, and 8GB RAM, the POCO X3 Pro provides incredibly smooth performance.

POCO X3 Pro Display 6.67-inch, FHD+, 120Hz Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Battery 5,160mAh, 33W fast-charging Colours Frost Blue, Phantom Black, Metal Bronze

X3 GT – R6,899

The POCO X3 GT is a 5G smartphone with a flagship processor, 8GB RAM, and LiquidCool technology for high performance.

This hardware is supported by a 5,000mAh battery, which can be charged to full capacity in just 42 minutes thanks to 67W Turbo Charging.

POCO X3 GT Display 6.6-inch, FHD+, 120Hz Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Battery 5,000mAh, 67W Turbo Charging Colours Wave Blue, Stargaze Black, Cloud White

Which POCO phone you should choose

If you are struggling to decide which POCO smartphone is best for you, here are a few pointers.

The X3 GT is POCO’s flagship offering with high-end features and performance. It is ideal for gamers or anyone looking for a powerful smartphone with an incredible camera.

Alternatively, the POCO M3 is one of the most reasonably priced smartphones on the market and offers great value for anyone on a budget.

In the mid-range, the POCO X3 Pro strikes a great balance between high-end features and affordability.

Finally, the M4 Pro 5G stands out because it offers lightning-fast 5G connectivity and impressive performance at a much lower cost than most competitors.

The M4 Pro 5G is priced at just R4,989, and since it has only recently been released in South Africa via Takealot, you can be one of the first to have this awesome smartphone.

Between these four POCO smartphones, there is clearly an option to suit every budget and need, so click here to get your POCO smartphone now.