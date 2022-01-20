New DEAFinition App helps you communicate with Deaf friends and family

A new South African app called DEAFinition, developed by mobile app specialists Codehesion, helps users to learn the basics of sign language to communicate with Deaf friends and family.

DEAFinition is a non-profit company providing a range of services and funding opportunities to promote equal access for the Deaf community.

The SASL DEAFinition App, available to Android and iPhone users, offers reference videos and material for the official sign language used by Deaf people in South Africa.

The app allows users to browse words, look up specific words, and request a word if it’s not available on the app.

The app also has a section that explains do’s and don’ts when interacting with a Deaf person.

Currently, the app boasts a user rating of 4.8/5 on the Google Play store and has been downloaded over 1,000 times since its launch last month.

Commenting on the development of the DEAFinition App, Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers said it was an interesting project which the development team enjoyed.

Codehesion handled all aspects of the project, including building the Android and iOS apps, developing the back-end and admin portal, and publishing the apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The DEAFinition app is dynamic, which means new words and other content can be added without updating the app or doing any new development.

“What made us particularly proud is that we took over the project after a poor performance by previous developers and were able to launch a successful minimal viable product (MVP) quickly,” he said.

“It was great to work with the SASL DEAFinition team, who helped us to complete the project – from concept to launch – in four months.”

The DEAFinition App is available here – Google Play Store | Apple App Store