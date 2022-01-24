How to advertise on TopAuto – An excellent automotive news website

TopAuto is one of South Africa’s biggest and most influential automotive news websites.

TopAuto has gained its strong position thanks to its excellent content and modern layout – making it great to read on any device.

TopAuto’s content is then complemented by its new vehicles pricing portal – Car Prices.

Whether you want South African pricing for the latest VW Polo or most expensive Ferrari, TopAuto Car Prices has you covered.

Advertise on TopAuto

TopAuto is visited by over 290,000 readers each month, and offers a range of advertising options which allow you to reach this influential audience.

The core offerings, which produce the best ROI, are:

Sponsored Articles with Social Media Amplification (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube).

with Social Media Amplification (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube). Display Banners (300×600, 300×250, 728×90)

These advertising products provide excellent exposure, reach, and engagement – and can be targeted to an audience of your choice.

TopAuto’s marketing team also takes care of all aspects of a campaign, including managing the booking and assisting with article writing and banner design if required.

To find out more about advertising on TopAuto, contact Megan Holtzhausen on [email protected]