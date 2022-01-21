8 Maintenance tips to get your home in great condition this summer

It’s that time of year again – warmer weather and time spent outdoors.

Here we share some great maintenance tips to help you get your home ready for the warmer, rainy season.

1. Check those gutters:

Put on a pair of gloves and get out a ladder. At the turn of every new season, it’s a good idea to check your gutters for debris.

Try and remove as much as you can with your hands, and then use a garden hose to spray away any remaining dust and dirt.

You can also place the hose into the downspout of the gutter (the pipe that runs vertically along the side of the home) to rinse out debris or dirt.

Be sure to have someone to help you to stay safe.

2. Check your tumble dryer and washing machine:

It’s a good idea to check the vents of your tumble dryer every so often – clogged up dryer vent can potentially spark a fire, if neglected.

You can disconnect the vent from the back of your tumble dryer machine and use a brush to work away any buildup of lint.

Then replace it securely, according to the design of your machine. It’s also a good idea to check the hose of your washing machine.

If there’s a crack or leak, this can result in a fair bit of water damage over time.

3. Check pipes for leaks or damage:

If needed, call in a reputable service provider to assist with getting any necessary repairs done on damaged or leaking pipes.

While you’re at it, it’s also a good idea to check the state of your geyser; as well as all ceilings and walls inside your home for any signs of water or moisture damage and mold growth.

4. Test smoke alarms:

If you have these installed, periodic testing is a must to ensure that whenever they may be needed, they are in working condition.

If yours run on batteries, ensure that you change out the batteries often. It only takes a few minutes that can end up being a life saver for the family if ever there is a fire.

5. Check the condition of your roof:

Whether you spotted any signs of water damage on your ceilings or not, it’s good to check the condition of your roof.

It’s essentially your home’s first line of defense against water and weather damage, so a regular check can help you identify any trouble spots that need repair before it starts causing further damage to the inside of your home.

You can replace any cracked roof tiles or fill in spots that need it before any seasonal rains arrive.

6. Get painting:

Paint doesn’t just make your home look good, it’s also a good way to provide your home with a protective barrier from the elements.

So, get out those brushes and rollers to give your home a fresh new coat of paint after filling in any cracks or scraping away old paintwork that’s begun to peel away from the walls.

7. Check the seals around your doors and windows:

Walk around your home and inspect the seals around all of your windows and doors – do they need any repair work or replacing?

It’s best to do this before any seasonal rains to prevent any water damage from occurring.

8. Glance through your buildings and home contents insurance cover:

Make use of the turn of the season to check that your home insurance cover is comprehensive enough for your needs.

For instance, have you got sufficient building and power surge cover?

Learn more about what Discovery Insure's comprehensive home insurance cover offers, and find additional details for add-on benefits to tailor your plan even further here.