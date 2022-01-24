BitCo Telecoms announces momentum and exponential growth in the ISP market

BitCo Telecoms, one of South Africa’s leading Telecommunications and Internet Service Providers, announces fiscal and market share growth for 2021 as well as upcoming strategies for expanding their national last mile carrier-grade network, and geographic reach to outlying areas and towns in 2022 and beyond.

BitCo enjoyed a solid year of business growth in 2021 that included a significant increase in new customer acquisition, top line growth, accompanied by an increase in specialised staff.

The company also saw its Carrier and Channel partner Network expand significantly to over 250 business partners across the country.

This continued momentum speaks to significant market opportunity and demand for the high quality services and technologies delivered by BitCo.

BitCo’s core network boasts 120Gbps national capacity and has the ability to provide customers with up to 10Gbps last mile services complimented by a 24/7 service Level Agreement.

Michael Colin, BitCo Telecoms Chief Sales officer says, “We believe one of the main reasons for our continued market growth is due to the adoption of cloud technologies.”

“Customers understand the requirement for large capacity internet links as well as the difference in quality between low cost broadband and premium fibre services.”

“We’re extremely happy with our 2021 results from a product, revenue and delivery perspective,” said Dion Retief, BitCo Telecoms Managing Director.

“Thanks to these successes, innovation and agility in the industry we are very well positioned in 2022 for expansive growth of the network, customers, and overall market share.”

“Our enhanced commercial and go-to-market model will also empower channel partners and other ISPs to utilise world class technology and high-capacity connectivity, setting them up for success as well.”

BitCo has outlined several major initiatives in 2022 for continued expansion and growth in technology and products:

Significant investment into the expansion of the Wireless (Microwave) Network powered by Radwin Carrier- Grade equipment into outlying towns across the country.

Development into Network Security and SD-WAN Solutions driven by Fortinet, the worlds’ leading secured SD-WAN technology.

Enhancement of DDoS mitigation and protection services with NETSCOUT Arbor DDoS mitigation solution.

Extension of the last-mile business Fibre Network and establishment of new points of presence across the country.

Evolution of the Cloud based PBX and scalable Voice Solutions.

Beyond advancements in business and technology, the company is also taking steps to improve customer relations and grow its business eco-system.

Retief adds, “Our unwavering commitment to our success, business strategy and channel has developed BitCo to where it is today and is expected to drive exponential growth in 2022.”

BitCo holds both IECS and IECNS licenses and is a proud member of The Internet Service Providers’ Association as well as the Wireless Access Providers’ Association.

For more information about wholesale/ carrier solutions, partner programmes, connectivity solutions, voice services or value-added services please e-mail [email protected]

Visit www.bitco.co.za.