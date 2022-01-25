Hisense New Year deals

Hisense is offering awesome specials on its most popular TVs, providing big savings.

All specials are available from 24 January until 8 February 2022 and are valid while stocks last.

Learn more about these amazing Hisense deals below.

Hisense A6G 4K TVs

Hisense’s A6G range of 4K TVs have a bezel-less design and use AI Upscaler technology to give you the best viewing experience.

This is complemented by DTS Studio Sound, which is a surround sound solution suite that provides an immersive audio experience through the TV’s built-in speakers.

These UHD TVs are available from several leading retailers at the following prices:

Hisense 70A7100F LED Matrix TV

The Hisense 70A7100F offers a spectacular 100% RGB display for a stunning 4K experience.

The Hisense 70A7100F is available from a range of retailers for the incredible price of R13,999 – saving you R1,000.

Click here to find out more about these incredible Hisense TVs now.