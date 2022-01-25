Presented by Hisense

Hisense New Year deals

25 January 2022

Hisense is offering awesome specials on its most popular TVs, providing big savings.

All specials are available from 24 January until 8 February 2022 and are valid while stocks last.

Learn more about these amazing Hisense deals below.

Hisense A6G 4K TVs

Hisense’s A6G range of 4K TVs have a bezel-less design and use AI Upscaler technology to give you the best viewing experience.

This is complemented by DTS Studio Sound, which is a surround sound solution suite that provides an immersive audio experience through the TV’s built-in speakers.

These UHD TVs are available from several leading retailers at the following prices:

Hisense 70A7100F LED Matrix TV

The Hisense 70A7100F offers a spectacular 100% RGB display for a stunning 4K experience.

The Hisense 70A7100F is available from a range of retailers for the incredible price of R13,999 – saving you R1,000.

Click here to find out more about these incredible Hisense TVs now.

