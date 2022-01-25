Hisense New Year deals

Hisense is offering awesome specials on its most popular TVs, providing big savings.
All specials are available from 24 January until 8 February 2022 and are valid while stocks last.
Learn more about these amazing Hisense deals below.
Hisense A6G 4K TVs
Hisense’s A6G range of 4K TVs have a bezel-less design and use AI Upscaler technology to give you the best viewing experience.
This is complemented by DTS Studio Sound, which is a surround sound solution suite that provides an immersive audio experience through the TV’s built-in speakers.
These UHD TVs are available from several leading retailers at the following prices:
- 65-inch Hisense 65A6G is now only R10,999 – save R1,000. Click here to find a retailer.
- 75-inch Hisense 75A6GS is now only R16,999 – save R1,000. Click here to find a retailer.
Hisense 70A7100F LED Matrix TV
The Hisense 70A7100F offers a spectacular 100% RGB display for a stunning 4K experience.
The Hisense 70A7100F is available from a range of retailers for the incredible price of R13,999 – saving you R1,000.
Click here to find out more about these incredible Hisense TVs now.