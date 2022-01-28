Hisense 75-inch ULED 8K TV tested – A truly stunning display

Hisense recently released its new 75-inch ULED 8K TV in South Africa.

The 75U80G TV is one of the most spectacular TVs in Hisense’s line-up, offering everything from 8K AI upscaling to over 1,000 nits of brightness.

Hisense provided us with a 75U80G TV to review, and it immediately caught the attention of everyone in the office.

We found that it was quite straightforward to set up and once we had connected it to a power source, we began flicking through the software setup.

As part of the setup, you can connect the TV to your Wi-Fi and sign into Google, while the Far-Field Hands-Free Voice Control technology allows you to control your TV via speech from up to five metres away.

Impressive picture

The Hisense 75U80G provides an amazing picture, which is possible thanks to its 8K resolution that totals 33 million pixels in the screen.

Additionally, Hisense’s 8K AI Upscaler technology allows you to view any 4K content in upscaled-8K.

Dolby Vision and Hisense’s ULED technology complement the TV’s 8K resolution further to provide a remarkably clear picture, while Full Array Local Dimming Pro, Quantum Dot Colour technology, and a wide colour gamut bring out stunning contrasts and over one billion authentic colours.

When these are combined with the TV’s 1,000 nits of brightness, you get a realistic picture that looks spectacular even from a distance.

This resulted in every passer-by in the office coming to take a look at the Hisense unit and admiring the captivating display.

Putting on our scientist hats, we also tested the resolution of the TV to see just how many pixels are squeezed into the 8K panel.

We did this by measuring the pixel density using a digital microscope, as shown in the image below.

Potent performance

We were also very impressed with the smooth display of the Hisense 75U80G TV.

This is thanks to the Hi-View Engine Pro that provides the TV with advanced image control and uses Hisense Ultra Motion to smooth the movement of objects and reduce lag.

When combined with a native refresh rate of 120Hz and a 6ms response time, the 75U80G becomes the ideal TV for gaming and watching sports.

Hisense has also included a dedicated Sports Mode and a Game Mode Pro that is capable of 4K gaming at 120Hz.

That’s not all: Dolby Atmos provides you with an immersive audio experience and a 360-degree field of sound through two front-firing 15-Watt speakers.

This combines with the stunning visuals to provide a truly impressive viewing experience.

Final thoughts

The Hisense 75U80G TV is currently available from Hirsch’s for R49,999.

After reviewing it, we can thoroughly recommend the Hisense 75U80G to anyone looking for a high-end 8K TV.

We have included several images of the Hisense 75U80G TV in action, below.

This review unit was provided by Hisense.