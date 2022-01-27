Cricut – Smart cutting machines that anyone can use

Cricut’s smart cutting app and machines are designed to make DIY easy for anyone, anywhere, and at any time.

These machines let you design and cut intricate DIY projects using an extensive range of materials, including vinyl, fabric, leather, cardstock, and much more.

Cricut cutting machines are powered by Cricut’s intuitive app that makes it easy for you to complete the DIY project of your dreams.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Pick a project in the Cricut app and get designing.

Step 2: Cut your design out of your chosen material.

Step 3: Put it together and you’re done!

Check out this video to see Cricut’s smart cutting machines in action.

Cricut cutters compared

If you’d like to begin your Cricut journey, there are three amazing cutters to choose from.

Cricut Joy is a simple and compact cutter that is ideal for quick, everyday projects.

Cricut Explore Air 2 is Cricut's most popular machine as it can be used for a wide variety of DIY hobbies.

Cricut Maker is the ultimate smart cutting machine and offers professional-level DIY performance and versatility.

The specifications and features of these machines are summarised below.

