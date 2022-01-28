Smartphone ER repair doctors start making house calls in Cape Town

Smartphone ER, an accredited mobile device service centre based in Cape Town, is growing its unique service offering by bringing its repair centre to its customers.

Smartphone ER customers can have same-day repairs completed by the Smartphone ER mobile repair unit to repair their mobile devices through the service centre’s online booking platform on the website.

The Mobile Repair unit is able to repair any Samsung, Apple, OPPO, Huawei, Vivo, Nokia, Hisense, Google Pixel and Tecno Devices and can assist with warranty repairs too in the Western Cape – just inquire.

The Smartphone ER mobile repair unit will be dispatched to various locations across Cape Town for customer’s convenience.

Through this offering, Smartphone ER aims to add convenience and value for its client base.

“We are thrilled to be able to introduce enhanced convenience and value to our customers in Cape Town.”

“Whether at home, the office, or a business meeting, we can meet our customers where they need us through our easy to navigate online booking service.”

“Our van is the first of its kind and is a certified workshop on wheels.”, says Patrick Skeates, Founder of Smartphone ER.

Smartphone ER is also the only third party accredited OPPO, Nokia, Tecno and Vivo service centre in all of Cape Town and the only accredited Samsung and Hisense Mobile phone and tablet service centre in the southern suburbs of Cape Town at its flagship store based in Westlake.

“We have a simple business mission: to bring convenience and value to our customers at a low cost.”

“When clients book their devices for repairs with us, we keep them informed of the entire repair process and alert them as soon as their device is ready for collection.”

“We also keep costs low for our customers by only repairing what has been damaged,” adds Skeates.

For LCD repairs on Samsung series S and series N devices, customers receive a free complimentary battery by Samsung.

Clients can rest assured that all devices are repaired to the highest industry standard, and always IP68 rated where applicable.

“Parts that we use in our repairs are always of the highest standard. We don’t ever compromise on bringing the best quality to our customers.”

“This is a non-negotiable approach at Smartphone ER. We remain committed to bringing the best and quickest service every time,” concludes Skeates.