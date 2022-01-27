How the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G impresses with its processor and performance

With the release of the Galaxy S21 5G FE, fans of the epic Galaxy S21 Series can expect a well-rounded and accessible 5G-Enabled1 smartphone.

You can now experience the real-time, always-connected speeds of 5G and in a feature-packed smartphone with pro-grade cameras and stunning, high-quality graphics that only a fast processor and immersive display can provide.

Designed with the fan-favourite features of the epic Galaxy S21 Series, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is a game-changer for those who demand a smartphone with performance and power.

You can now experience non-stop action with long-lasting batteries as the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is outfitted with an all-day battery built to last from work to home and everywhere in between2.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s powerful battery is reinforced with 25W Super-fast charging capabilities3 so you can charge your battery by more than 50% in just 30 minutes, and enjoy the Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s brilliant high-speed performance without interruption.

Whether gaming or streaming you can do more with Galaxy’s latest application processor – the same powerful processor used in the Galaxy S21 series.

You will be wowed by the S21 FE 5G’s ultra-crisp, high-quality graphics and picture quality, and the Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s new 240Hz touch response rate takes all their favourite games to new heights with quick reaction capabilities.

And those games will look incredibly smooth thanks to Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s 120Hz refresh rate4, which provides the highest resolution on a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display – all encased in a beautiful display, iconic contour-cut design.

Multitaskers can easily pair their Galaxy S21 FE 5G with other Galaxy devices, like Galaxy Buds2 or Watch4, and effortlessly transition from watching videos on their tablet to taking work calls on their Galaxy S21 FE 5G.

This impressive device is also IP68 Rated, which means it keeps your phone safe from slashes, drips, and up to 1.5 meters of water for around 30 minutes5.

Get ready for a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display6, which offers breath-taking ways to bring every experience to life through one of the four new, fashionable colour options including Olive, Lavender, White or Graphite, all of which include a stylish haze finish.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G also features a sleek and slim 7.9mm-thick body, so it can easily slip into a pocket to keep up with any on-the-go lifestyle.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available nationwide, through network operators and retailers in-store and online at a recommended retail price of R14,9997.

Those who choose to buy this much-anticipated device can take advantage of an amazing launch offer including a Free Galaxy Tab A7 Lite WiFi as well as the option to get the peace of mind of Samsung Care+ for a once-off fee of R4998.

For more info on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G click here.

15G speeds vary and require optimal network and connection (factors include frequency, bandwidth, congestion); see carrier for availability.

2 Dependent on individual usage and applications in use. Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mAh for Galaxy S21 FE. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

3Charging with 25W Super-fast charger from 0 to 50%. Charger is sold separately.

4Available in 120Hz display setting and in the Game Mode.

5Galaxy S21 FE 5G is rated as IP68. Based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Not advised for beach or pool use

6Measured diagonally, Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s screen size is 6.4-inch in the full rectangle and 6.3-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole

7Price may vary per retailer.

8T’s & C’s apply. Care+ to be activated within 30 days of purchase on https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/samsung-care-plus/. Care Plus promotion valid until 31 March 2022. Screen protection is valid for one incident for the repair of damaged screen within a 12-month period. A repair fee of R999 will be payable per claim. Image simulated. Colour may vary depending on network operator.