How a software provider helped Tongaat Hulett with their governance turnaround strategy

CURA Software Solutions is a leading provider of governance, risk, compliance (GRC) and risk-based audit software solutions.

CURA has helped more than 350 enterprise customers globally to ‘manage uncertainty’ by enhancing the overall effectiveness of risk management initiatives.

A standout example is leading South African agriculture company Tongaat Hulett, which recently found itself needing to rework its GRC infrastructure.

After financial mismanagement was uncovered in 2019, Tongaat Hulett undertook significant steps to stabilise and restructure its business and protect its longstanding heritage.

It turned to CURA for assistance.

How CURA helped Tongaat Hulett

Tongaat Hulett wanted a software platform to support its new governance structure to help build the confidence of its investors and partners as part of an ambitious turnaround strategy.

It therefore began a search for a complete GRC solution that offered superior technical performance while being a functional fit for the organisation.

After extensive research, Tongaat Hulett chose CURA as its partner on this journey.

With the ability to integrate multiple GRC solutions and tools, CURA’s GRC software acts as a single source of truth.

This resulted in a governance ecosystem that allows everyone in the organisation to ‘speak the same language’.

The benefits

CURA has implemented 12 industry-leading solutions at Tongaat Hulett over a 10-month period, and its employees are reaping the benefits as adoption of these solutions continues to grow internally.

“The solutions that they have designed for us are not just risk solutions, but a full GRC solution,” said Tongaat Hulett Chief Risk Officer, Sean de la Rosa.

“Covering ethics, compliance, risk management, internal auditing, and health and safety risk assessments, it is really a multifaceted GRC solution which is fantastic,” he said.

The solutions are driving increased efficiency at Tongaat Hulett through complete data standardisation, streamlined processes, full management accountability, and a centralised framework.

They have also helped Tongaat Hulett to strengthen its reputation, leading to increased confidence from investors and partners.

“The implementation of sound corporate governance principles is at the very heart of the progress made in our business over the past two years,” said Tongaat Hulett Company Secretary, Johann van Rooyen.

“Our board, management structures, internal auditors, and risk and compliance processes have been considerably bolstered.”

CURA Software Solutions

CURA has over 20 years of experience in providing integrated and configurable GRC software solutions that can be rapidly implemented across multiple frameworks.

Its industry-leading software solutions have earned CURA many awards in recent years, including the 2019 IRMSA Award for Risk Management System Provider as well as the GRC 20/20 Risk Management Value Award 2019, and multiple awards in 2019, 2020 and 2021 from The Davinci Business Innovation Awards Programme (TT100) for Excellence in the Management of Technology, Innovation, Systems and Sustainability.

“It’s all about customer success management,” said Alex Roberts, Regional Director at CURA.

“We are only ever going to be successful if our customers are successful and get good value out of our tool.”

Are you looking for a GRC solution? Let CURA help you.