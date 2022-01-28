Xiaomi Redmi 9A – Awesome smartphone for under R1,800

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is a leading smartphone in its class and offers incredible features at an unbeatable price.

It comes out ahead of its competitors in terms of its display resolution, support for 10W fast-charging, and price – as it retails for just R1,799.

The Redmi 9A also boasts a powerful octa-core chipset, a huge 5,000mAh battery, and dual SIM slots.

This allows Xiaomi to offer performance and features that far exceed what you’d expect for a R1,799 smartphone.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is available from Takealot, as well as partners like Vodacom and Edgars.

Camera and display

Xiaomi equipped the Redmi 9A with an AI-optimised 13MP rear camera that captures crisp photos. Additionally, the camera offers a Kaleidoscope Effect that allows you to make impressive videos by adding symmetrical and reflective patterns to your creations.

It is paired with a front camera that offers an AI Beautify mode to enhance your selfies and a Palm Shutter feature to easily start the selfie timer with the palm of your hand.

You can then view your photos on the Xiaomi Redmi 9A’s generous 6.53-inch Dot Drop display that is TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light to protect your eyes and keep you browsing for hours.

This large display also boasts a 60Hz refresh rate that delivers a smooth gaming experience.

Battery and performance

Powering the Xiaomi Redmi 9A’s display is a high-capacity, 5,000mAh battery that will provide you with up to 14 hours of gaming time.

You also get up to 19 hours of video playback, 38 hours of calls, 168 hours of listening to music, and an incredible 34 days of standby time.

This means you never have to worry about your Redmi 9A running out of charge during the day – whether you’re working at the office, or are out and about.

Another area where the battery excels is its 1,000-cycle charge count, which means that your Xiaomi Redmi 9A will not experience any significant battery degradation for over 2.5 years – 25% higher than the market standard – when charging it every day.

Driving this smartphone is a MediaTek Helio G25 processor with HyperEngine game technology that provides a fluid and responsive experience – whether you are browsing the web or playing games.

This processor is complemented by 32GB storage and 2GB RAM, while dual 4G SIM ports offer great connectivity.

Get it now

With these features, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A stands out among its competitors in the South African market.

It offers impressive performance for anyone on a budget, and with its 1,000-cycle battery, you can be sure that it will last longer than most competing smartphones.

The Redmi 9A is available in Sky Blue and Granite Grey, and costs just R1,799 at Takealot, Edgars, and Vodacom.

Click here to get your Xiaomi Redmi 9A from Takealot now.

The specifications and images of the Xiaomi Redmi 9A are displayed below.