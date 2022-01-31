Government digital transformation in the new normal

Imagine a South Africa where you can apply for an ID or driver’s license without waiting in long queues or being sent home because the system is offline.

One where you can apply for a government job without going through the dreaded Z83 form, one where government processes are transparent and the workers are held accountable.

These and more were some of the possibilities that were discussed at the Huawei Connect e-Government South Africa Summit held in Johannesburg.

In this segment of the event, speakers dove deep into how Huawei’s use of Artificial Intelligence, the Huawei Cloud, and 5G can help government digitize their systems and processes to ensure efficiency, increase productivity and improve security.

Mr. Mandla Ngcobo, the Chief Information Officer at the Department of Public Service and Administration who spoke on how digital transformation and e-Government would help South Africans realize their constitutional right to access information, Mr. Christo Abrahams – Executive Industry Solutions Manager at Huawei – took to the stage to talk about the e-Government Cloud and what that means for South Africa.

The aim of using this cloud is to create a central data hub where different government departments can access information when they need to.

This results in more efficient processes as citizens don’t have to constantly fill the same forms.

Through data analytics and artificial intelligence, capability government can improve services by using existing data insights to deliver more personalized services or even using bots who can provide an automated service.

This will make the dreaded exercise of engaging with any government department seamless and efficient and ensure top-tier service delivery.

Later, Vice President of Huawei Cloud, Mr. Michael Langeveld spoke on the 3 S’s of the public sector cloud.

The first is Sovereignty which means that all the data will be vested in South Africa and in the event of failure, the data will not be compromised.

The second is Support, which means that Huawei offers an end-to-end service that will take organizations through every step of their digital transformation journey from the assessment to the cloud migration, optimization, and assurance.

They will even stick around after to offer custom solutions that are catered for the organization after the digital transformation has been completed.

The final and probably most important “S” is Security, Huawei has been offering cyber security for over 30 years and will continue to do so as cybersecurity and personal data protection are their top priorities.

Huawei uses collaborative security services like 12 cloud-native services and more than 200 services in their ecosystem that work together to protect workloads, applications, and data on the cloud – ensuring that enterprises can predict and handle threats proactively.

Of course, this needs to be powered by a strong internet connection and with Huawei already doing the groundwork to ensure that South Africa has the adequate infrastructure to have a functioning and reliable 5G network, e-Government is something we will not have to imagine for much longer, but experience daily.

This event was one of the first few that Huawei South Africa has held in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was well attended, with attendees excitedly queuing at the door while getting screened and sanitized.

By Sphumelele Ndlovu