Switch to UrbanX ISP and win a PlayStation 5

Want to web-swing your way through New York in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered? Hyped for the release of the PSVR2-exclusive Horizon: Call of the Mountain?

Switch from your current fibre provider or sign up to Urban X to enter our #SWITCH2WIN competition and stand a chance to take home a PlayStation 5 courtesy of the best gaming ISP in South Africa for gamers.

Over and above a chance to win a PlayStation 5, Urban X gamers enjoy the best ping possible on all of their favourite games.

Bragging partnerships with the biggest brands in gaming, like Riot and EA, and fibre connectivity optimized for international servers, we deliver the fastest and most stable connections for PC and console gamers.

UrbanX is a South African ISP that is built specifically for gaming, and if you switch or sign up to UrbanX before 1 March 2022, you stand a chance of winning a PlayStation 5.

You can get additional entries by following UrbanX on social media, subscribing to its YouTube channel, and writing a Facebook review, as explained below.

Sign-up or switch to UrbanX: 1 entry Follow the UrbanX Instagram page: 1 additional entry Follow our Facebook page: 1 additional entry Subscribe to our YouTube channel: 1 additional entry Write a Facebook review on how easy it was to switch = 5 additional entries

Please note that you must switch or sign-up to UrbanX to enter the competition, after which you can complete the additional entries and stand a greater chance of winning.

All UrbanX gamers who have switched from their previous fibre provider since 1 January 2022 will receive a complimentary entry into the competition.

Switching is easy

UrbanX streamlines your switch to the best ISP in South Africa for gaming, making access to better internet easier than ever.

No matter which FTTH provider you are currently using, UrbanX can facilitate your connection to the fastest fibre in your area.

Switching from Telkom or Openserve

Simply visit our website and use our Live Chat feature to speak with one of our readily available consultants about switching or signing up to Urban X.

Contact us today and UrbanX will guide you through this quick and easy three-step process:

Contact your current ISP to confirm the last day of service and receive your circuit number. Request that your ISP move the circuit to the holding pool. UrbanX can retrieve the order on the last day of service, minimizing downtime and network interruptions.

Switching from other FTTH network providers

Simply visit our website and use our Live Chat feature to speak with one of our readily available consultants about switching or signing up to Urban X.

Contact us today and UrbanX will guide you through this quick and easy three-step process:

Contact your current ISP to confirm the last day of service and receive your circuit number. Provide your current ONT serial number/FSAN number to UrbanX. The new order will be submitted to the network provider, and they will activate it according to their timeframes (timeframes vary between providers)

Optimized your connection to London and Singapore servers

Whether you’re dropping into Kings Canyon to claim the title of Apex Champion, or snowballing your lane in League of Legends’ proving ground, Summoner’s Rift, UrbanX ensures that you will enjoy the best ping possible on London and Singapore servers.

Direct peering agreements with EA and Riot, as well as a connection at the London Internet Exchange, gives UrbanX gamers access to lower latency on these brands’ biggest titles.

Check out the expected ping for your favourite games below:

UrbanX doesn’t just claim to give you better ping on your favourite games’ international servers; it can prove it!

Control your connection with WhatsApp or Discord

UrbanX is build by gamers and therefore goes above the call of duty to provide seamless network optimisation channels for superior online gaming.

Take advantage of its powerful WhatsApp or Discord bots that allow you to optimise your traffic usage, receive real-time connection and ping notifications, and more.

Whether you’re streaming Netflix or Twitch, crushing online leaderboards, or uploading new videos to YouTube, these integrations ensure you can prioritise your connection on the fly.

Ready to enter and stand a chance to win a PlayStation 5 with UrbanX?

Click here to enter via the UrbanX #PLAY2WIN competition platform.