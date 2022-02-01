MSI Raider GE76 – Faster than your gaming PC

The MSI Raider GE76 gaming laptop is now available in South Africa, bringing extreme performance to the local market courtesy of its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and RTX 3070Ti graphics card.

It is also the first laptop to sport a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor in South Africa, and this impressive hardware makes the Raider GE76 more powerful than most desktop gaming PCs.

Unbelievable performance

Intel’s top-end 12th-generation processors come with 14 cores and 20 threads, and enable the new-generation Raider GE76 to outperform its previous-generation version by 45%.

When combined with the latest GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards, you’ll be experiencing unrivalled laptop gaming performance within the South African market.

The Raider GE76 available locally boasts an Intel Core i7-12700H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti – along with a 1TB NVMe SSD for faster loading times.

Its 17.3-inch FHD IPS-level display then offers an incredible 360Hz refresh rate for the smoothest gameplay.

If all this performance wasn’t enough, the Raider GE76 also provides access to MSI’s Overboost Technology. This gives you the full power of your RTX 30-series graphics card and 12th-generation Intel Core processor.

You can keep performing at this incredibly high level for many hours thanks to the Raider GE76’s 99.9Whr battery, which is packed to the legal flight limit for laptop batteries so that you get the longest runtime possible.

Design

MSI has complemented the Raider GE76’s ultimate gaming performance with an appropriately amazing design.

It has worked in partnership with SteelSeries to build the ultimate gaming keyboard that offers almost endless customisation options.

This includes breath-taking Mystic Light technology, which offers granular control over 16.8 million colours.

The Raider GE76 also comes with the best audio quality thanks to its new Dynaudio sound system, that comprises a duo wave woofer to give you the fullest audio possible.

This epic gaming laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6, and Killer Ethernet by Intel optimises your bandwidth and latency for a superior competitive gaming experience.

Get the MSI Raider GE76

MSI’s Raider GE76 is the obvious choice if you want the best possible gaming experience.

Thanks to its cutting-edge hardware and its numerous software-driven features, the Raider GE76 surpasses the performance you’ll get from most gaming PCs.

Click here to get your MSI Raider GE76 from Computer Mania.