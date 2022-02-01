Hisense’s 75-inch Mini-LED TV – 4K has never looked this good

The Hisense 75U9G is one of the few Mini-LED TVs in South Africa, and we got to experience this cutting-edge technology first-hand.

This was the first Mini-LED TV we have handled, and we were impressed by its incredible colour accuracy, contrast, and brightness.

After unboxing our Hisense 75U9G, the software setup was a breeze and we were flipping through 4K content on YouTube within a few minutes.

Mini-LED

A standout feature of this TV is that it uses Mini-LED technology – the latest evolution in backlighting technology which offers significant advantages over traditional LED displays.

Most LED TVs use a backlight with up to several hundred Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) that are of a similar size to a shirt button. These illuminate the LCD panel to create the image that you see.

Mini-LED technology uses an array of much smaller LEDs – about as small as a grain of rice – to create the backlight.

These Mini-LEDs form a more consistent backlight with better lighting control and superior local dimming that results in finer control over highlights and shadows, deeper blacks, better contrasts, and superior image quality – all of which we immediately noticed.

More LEDs also means that the backlight can be closer to the pixel display, providing you with over 1,000 nits of brightness, a thinner TV, and a wider 178 degree viewing angle.

Incredible views

To complement the Mini-LED backlight, Hisense equipped the 75U9G with its Quantum Dot Colour technology that generates over one billion colours.

It also features Hisense’s Hi-View Engine technology that improves your viewing experience with AI, as well as additional features such as IMAX Enhanced with remastered 4K HDR10+ content, and TUV Rheinland-certified privacy functionality.

In terms of performance, a 120Hz refresh rate and Hisense Ultra Motion provide you with smooth visuals whether you are gaming or watching a fast-paced action movie.

Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) then reduce input lag.

5GHz Wi-Fi 5 offers smooth online gaming and streaming, too, while the VIDAA U5 OS offers instant access to your favourite services – such as Netflix, YouTube, and DSTV – through dedicated remote buttons.

These services can be enjoyed through the 75U9G’s dual 15-Watt speakers, and Hisense has even equipped the TV with Dolby Atmos to provide you with a 360-degree field of sound.

Final reflections

We were impressed with the Hisense 75U9G and recommend it to anyone who wants to experience Mini-LED technology.

It is available from Takealot for R39,499 – click here to buy it now.

This review unit was provided by Hisense.