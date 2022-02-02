5 reasons why your company may need managed mobile APN in 2022

Have you ever thought about how your mobile device connects to the Internet?

As a consumer, you may not be too interested. However, as a business managing hundreds or thousands of mobile SIMs at the same time, you might want to know the answer.

The technology is called “APN,” which stands for Access Point Name, and it displays the identity of your mobile carrier so that your device knows which network to connect to.

Consumer devices will, by default, connect to the Internet via a public gateway.

These are designed to provide reliable internet access for normal use, but some business connectivity requirements, such as Internet of Things devices and deployed company devices, need more control over where data is routed and how much of it can be consumed.

For such requirements, companies typically prefer a private APN.

The benefit of a private APN is that since it does not use the open internet, a private network will usually be more secure and will allow all users to consume data from a central shared data pool.

Traditionally, private APNs are provided by mobile networks, but have specific limitations that include limited customization, fixed-term data pool commitments, no real-time SIM quota management and limitation to a single mobile network.

Because of this, many businesses are using a Managed Private APN to better control their mobile data connectivity. This “APN-as-a-Service” gives companies the flexibility and tools to take control of their mobile connectivity, as indicated below.

There are many reasons why your company may adopt a managed APN in 2022; let’s have a look at the top 5:

Security

With a Managed APN, subscribers are only visible to other devices on the same subnet and IP ranges.

Furthermore, all mobile data can be routed and limited to specific destinations, and custom firewalls can be configured to only allow access to specific business applications.

Connectivity

With multiple carrier partners, companies have access to dual local or roaming mobile networks on the same APN.

SIMs from all networks can consume from a central shared data pool, and there is no need to manage private APN’s from multiple mobile networks.

Cost Management

Managed APN offers a cost-effective mobile connectivity solution thanks to SIM quotas, competitive pooled data pricing from 8c/MB, and the ability to aggregate usage across SIMs and networks.

Control and Monitoring

On a managed APN, you can add or remove SIMs as needed and set individual SIM quotas to automate instant SIM disconnections when the usage limit is reached.

Detailed reporting and analytics also provide insights into your mobile connectivity spend.

Flexibility

It’s hard to predict the future, which is why it is so great that a managed APN does not require long-term data commitments.

With managed APNs, you can buy pooled data as and when you need it, and the technology also allows you to use APN data on prepaid SIMs – which is great for projects where contract SIMs are not ideal.

