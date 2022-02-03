Cloud Migration accelerated with Microsoft Azure VMware Solution – Listen now

What does it take to survive in an ever-changing world?

Today, enterprises need critical thinking to meet current needs and adapt to future technologies at a pace faster than ever before.

Listen to Elevate, a podcast from the HCL Technologies Microsoft Business Unit exploring the intersection of innovation, where our experts and thought leaders discuss why enterprises should adopt innovative and inclusive cloud technologies to maximize business potential.

In the first episode of this series, Andy Packham, Chief Architect, HCL Microsoft Business Unit and Bernd Loehlein, Microsoft Solution Specialist, talk about the key challenges in cloud migration and the opportunities that it presents for organizations.

They discuss the Microsoft Azure VMware Solution and how it is helping enterprises navigate cloud migration seamlessly while accelerating their digital transformation journey.

About Microsoft Azure VMware Solution

Enterprise digital transformation is accelerating at a rapid pace.

According to IDC, enterprises adopted managed hybrid cloud services worth $26.3 billion in 2019, and this figure is expected to grow to $51.1 billion by 2024 at a five-year CAGR of 14.2%.

As organizations explore avenues to drive the latest innovations and digitization on their older technology investments, they realize the imminent need for a cost-effective solution that enables seamless transformation, extends financial flexibility, and mitigates complexity and disruption in the existing value chain.

Microsoft and VMware have therefore jointly developed Microsoft Azure VMware Solution (AVS), a unique hybrid cloud offering to address these business needs.

Microsoft AVS facilitates innovation, allowing customers to natively consume and run VMware workloads on Azure Cloud.