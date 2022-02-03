Why you should outsource your mobile app development to experts

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier mobile app development company, and is the perfect partner for your app development needs.

Founded in 2017 by seasoned software architect and computer engineer Hector Beyers, Codehesion specialises in building world-class apps for Android and iOS.

It produces mobile apps faster and with better results than other companies – thanks to this focus, and its team of highly-skilled software engineers and computer scientists.

This has seen Codehesion build world-class apps for multiple South African companies, and earn two awards at the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards.

Working with Codehesion

Companies which have app development needs can partner with Codehesion in a way that suits them best.

This includes:

Outsourcing an entire app development project to Codehesion.

Using Codehesion’s developers for in-house app development projects.

To make it easy for companies to outsource their mobile app development, Codehesion offers a free consultation process.

This consultation will allow Codehesion to provide insights into the scope of work required, the predicted timelines, and expected costs.

After the app is completed, companies then have the option to support the app themselves or use Codehesion on a retainer.

Contact Codehesion