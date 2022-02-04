Karbonyte – The ultimate managed cryptocurrency mining ecosystem

Karbonyte is a revolutionary BTM (blockchain transactional mining) platform that was developed by Cryptworx to link to the blockchain and verify transactions.

The platform uses patented dual CPU mining machines called the i-Series which are responsible for performing these transactions, while the Karbonyte BTM platform ensures a stable income for each of these miners that is attached to the blockchain.

Karbonyte’s unique model alternates between performing verifications on the blockchain and mining alternative coins on the Ethereum platform.

Its versatility enables it to stay ahead of the pack by being compatible with Ethereum, Ethereum 2.0, Ripple, Monero and more.

This ensures that there are multiple streams of income – even if the cryptocurrency market is volatile.

Why develop Karbonyte?

Karbonyte was built by Cryptworx – a wholly owned and managed subsidiary of venture capital company Cloudcap Ventures Limited.

Cryptworx and Karbonyte have been in incubation since 2017 and have built and commissioned over 1,816 miners – each of which has performed exceptionally on the blockchain.

The vision and mission of Cryptworx and the Karbonyte product is to provide a platform for serious blockchain investors to partake in the upswing of the decentralized revolution – fighting back against industry pirates who prey on those who don’t understand the technology.

Both Cryptworx and Karbonyte are therefore positioned as an intermediary between the blockchain and yourself as the investor in order to safeguard your investment and provide you with a stable income.

South Africa is in the infancy stage of blockchain and its cryptocurrency revolution, with some of the biggest barriers being sensationalism by the media, and the passing of improper education to the public implying phenomenal risk – both of which Karbonyte seeks to address.

Join the Karbonyte revolution

Getting involved with Karbonyte mining is as simple as acquiring a Karbonyte i-Series miner. These cost R12,999 each.

Karbonyte then signs a purchase-and-sale agreement with you, as well as a lease agreement that states you will receive a fixed rental income of 28% per annum – equating to R3,640 – which is paid to you quarterly over a 36-month period.

At the end of these 36 months, Karbonyte buys back your miners at 85% of the purchase price.

You are welcome to purchase as many miners as you want.

The lease agreement specifically states the following:

Whilst in our care for the duration of 36 months, Cryptworx will insure each of your miners, provide you with a unique serial code (as each of the units are assets), as well as manage, maintain and service the machines regularly. A 99.7% Service Level Clause ensures your units will be up and running 365 days a year with a downtime of only 47 minutes per year. We handle all costs associated with electricity, internet, and transaction fees.

We do the mining. You get paid in South African Rands. It’s that simple.

Going public

After a successful incubation period of 4 years, Karbonyte has now been released to the public.

There are 5,000 miners available to the public public in Phase 2, of which the initial public offering has already pre-sold 60% – so public demand is exceptionally high.

The team of Cryptworx and Karbonyte look forward to having you as part of this revolutionary family and endeavor to become the leader in blockchain technology in South Africa.

Join us on our journey as we fast approach being one of the most formidable forces in the Managed Mining Industry.

Contact Details:

Website: www.karbonyte.co.za

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: 031 101 3911