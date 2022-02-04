The complete Micro Focus model for application modernization

The Micro Focus Modernization Maturity Model streamlines your planning and execution of core system and application modernisation.

The model is designed to provide rapid, low-risk IT evolution through the prioritisation of industry best practices.

It has been refined across over 1,000 successful customer engagements and is the best way to implement business-critical change.

Here’s how it works.

The Micro Focus Modernization Maturity Model

Firstly, you need to understand your organization’s requirements for change – both operationally and from a business perspective.

With this knowledge, you can begin a review of the technical drivers for this change – including application complexity, technical and supplier strategy, and platform and architectural needs.

After completing these two steps, these insights will drive discussions regarding your application modernization strategy.

The discussions will determine which applications and business processes need to be modernized, as well as the situations that require you to replace or retire certain hardware, software, or systems.

A great way to determine this is by viewing each of your proposed modernization initiatives through an individual lens.

This makes it easy to see where you are in the modernization journey in each of your core business areas, and allows you to determine your next steps.

Micro Focus Modernisation Maturity Model Lens/Phase 1 2 3 4 5 Infrastructure Mainframe Distributed Cloud-ready Cloud-optimised Cloud-native Application Monolithic Proprietary ACID transactions N-tier Portable Virtualized Loosely coupled Relational ‘Macro’ Container Components API Services Containers Microservices NoSQL BASE transactions Dev Process Waterfall Iterative Agile DevOps DevSecOps Management Linear Managed Defined Measured Optimized Culture Departmental Directed Collaborative Trusted Performance

This guideline shows whether you have smaller, isolated departments that can continue using current processes and technologies, whereas larger-scale applications with cross-team dependencies may require a more comprehensive modernisation approach.

Micro Focus

Micro Focus has an impressive record in application modernization as it offers its customers unique and comprehensive capabilities.

Working with Micro Focus provides your business with the following:

Efficiency – Streamline development and delivery activities by up to 40%.

– Streamline development and delivery activities by up to 40%. Experience – Micro Focus has delivered over 1,000 modernization projects and is supported by the best global partner network.

– Micro Focus has delivered over 1,000 modernization projects and is supported by the best global partner network. Keep what works – Deploy COBOL and PL/I applications across all major supported platforms unchanged.

– Deploy COBOL and PL/I applications across all major supported platforms unchanged. Be supported – Micro Focus modernization solutions work for all core applications and major data stores.

– Micro Focus modernization solutions work for all core applications and major data stores. Stay current – Innovate with confidence thanks to Micro Focus’s certifications – including in AWS, Azure, and Docker.

– Innovate with confidence thanks to Micro Focus’s certifications – including in AWS, Azure, and Docker. Reduce and improve – Expect 50%-90% reduction in IT operation costs and a performance improvement of up to 50% for batch and online transactions.

Micro Focus would love to work with you to modernize your business applications.

Simply contact Micro Focus and an expert will work with you to understand your goals and explain the Micro Focus modernization solutions.

Begin your modernization journey with Micro Focus.