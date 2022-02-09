SMBs benefit best from mature, simplified ERP solutions that are fast and easy to implement

Digital transformation fundamentally changes everything for businesses, from their internal processes to the ways they engage with customers.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, a foundation to advance digital progression, can help SMBs to drive strategic change, productivity and profitability by integrating innovative technologies into their business – provided it is well-configured and rapidly implemented.

Choosing a trusted, expert ERP provider for a solution like SAP Business One is fundamental to success.

Seidor Africa has had a longstanding partnership with SAP since 2005 and over the years has helped mature and simplify the software through its partnership with SAP and contribution to the SAP ecosystem.

At the same time, Seidor itself has matured and simplified its offering, providing strategic business consulting, system design, solution integration, and project implementation for clients, based not only on strong partnerships with every provider in the value chain, but also a vital partnership with the customer.

This partnership is key because whilst we have industry experience, we understand the landscape and we have an integral understanding of how SAP Business One software should be implemented, it is our human-to-human partnership that can be counted on to deliver ongoing ROI at every step of the way.

While we have developed the focus on locally relevant, market ready solutions that focus on business benefits, it is the customer’s participation and contribution to the implementation of the solution that ensures the longevity of success.

Our longest standing client continues to work with us after 16 years because human-to-human contact and partnership is core to our philosophy. We provide real-world support and understand customer industries and their pain-points.

A simplified, fast and easy to implement ERP solution is high in demand and our Express methodology which continues to evolve was specifically started to enable SMBs to enjoy the benefits of a world-class ERP system that addresses their most pressing business needs, whether they are in manufacturing, wholesale and distribution, financial services or retail.

With the majority of our ERP systems being deployed in the cloud, go-to-market speed is guaranteed and we’re constantly adapting to the dynamics of the environment.

Click here to learn how Seidor Africa can help your business to implement an ERP solution.

By: Andre Adendorff, Director of Presales, Seidor Africa