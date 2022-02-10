4 epic smartphone deals from MTN and Vodacom

Technology forms a large part of the daily lives of most South Africans, and many may be looking to start afresh in 2022 with a new smartphone.

However, with the economy struggling, it is important to save every cent possible.

Thankfully, South Africa’s leading mobile providers are offering amazing deals on a variety of smartphones to give you high quality at a great price.

We used the Latest Specials website to find the best smartphone deals from Vodacom and MTN.

Huawei Nova 8i – Vodacom

The Huawei Nova 8i boasts a 64MP quad-camera array and provides an enjoyable viewing experience with its 6.6-inch, 2,376 x 1,080-pixel resolution.

This is backed up by a powerful processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage that make the Nova 8i capable of handling any task.

Vodacom is offering a great deal on the Huawei Nova 8i. You can get it for only R279 per month on a 36-month Top Up contract which includes 1GB data and 50 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy A32 – Vodacom

Another great deal that we found from Vodacom is on the Samsung Galaxy A32.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 is a powerful Android smartphone with an octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage to meet your every need.

It is powered by a high-capacity 5,000mAh battery that lasts all day, as well as an incredibly bright display with Eye Comfort Shield technology.

This smartphone is available from Vodacom for only R239 per month on a 36-month Top Up contract, and includes 1GB monthly data and 50 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – MTN

There is much to love about the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. From its 108MP camera array to its 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, this flagship smartphone has everything you need.

Its amazing display is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging, while photos and media can be saved to its massive 256GB internal storage.

We found the range-topping Samsung S21 Ultra 5G from MTN for R919 per month on a 36-month contract with MTN Mega Talk XS (100 minutes and 500MB data) or MTN Mega Gigs XS (25 minutes and 2GB data).

Vivo Y21 – MTN

MTN also has a great deal on the Vivo Y21 – an affordable smartphone with a slim, trendy design.

The Vivo Y21 is packed with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery which is so powerful that it offers reverse charging, turning your smartphone into a powerbank.

The Vivo Y21 is available from MTN for R199 per month on a 24-month contract with MyMTN Mega Flex, which includes R65 airtime per month.