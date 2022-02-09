Mimecast to highlight API integrations and the power of together during free virtual conference

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced SecOps Virtual 2022, a complimentary virtual conference where security, IT, and compliance leaders will come together to exchange insights, network and learn from leading organizations and industry experts.

Mimecast’s robust API integrations are designed to allow organizations to gain greater visibility into their threat landscape, allowing security operations teams to accelerate threat detection and response.

Attendees of SecOps Virtual will learn the challenges of modern-day SecOps and the best practices for tackling them.

In addition, industry experts will share knowledge on the value of email intelligence in the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape and how to manage sensitive data.

The virtual event will also cover how high-impact API integrations help organizations increase the return on their security investments.

Dmitri Alperovitch, chairman of Silverado Policy Accelerator will serve as the conference’s keynote speaker and engage with attendees during a moderated discussion.

Additional sessions with Mimecast integration partners include:

‘ Maximizing the value from all your security data ’ with CrowdStrike.

’ with CrowdStrike. ‘ Better Together: Mimecast, Rapid7 & The Ecosystem ’ with Rapid7.

’ with Rapid7. ‘ Protection, Detection, and Response ’ with Palo Alto Networks.

’ with Palo Alto Networks. ‘ The value of email intelligence in an XDR solution ’ with Secureworks.

’ with Secureworks. ‘ Defining and implementing normal Behavioral Analytics ’ with Exabeam.

’ with Exabeam. ‘Managing organizational risk in a cloud dependent world’ with Netskope.

All sessions will be made available on-demand to registrants for 90 days following the conference.

View the SecOps Virtual 2022 full agenda here.