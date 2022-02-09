Driving digital transformation in South African transport industry

The month-long Huawei Connect Summit Series rolled into its second week with the Transportation Summit South Africa that was at the Huawei Office Park in Woodmead.

This edition of the summit focused on how innovation using the Huawei Cloud, 5G and Artificial Intelligence can create a more effective transportation system that will help rebuild the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

An important aspect of the economy is moving people around. If people cannot get to work, they cannot provide the services, or produce the products that drive the economy.

Another important factor is moving the products that they have produced. According to Gautrain Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Tshepo Kgobe, 70% of products that are transported in and out of South Africa go through Gauteng.

Without a proper transport system, challenges will arise that will negatively affect the economic gains that can come from the transportation of those products. And that is where Huawei comes in.

According to Huawei Senior Account Representative, Thomas Snyman, solutions from Huawei in the form of 5G, Artificial Intelligence and the Huawei Cloud are the solution.

By following through with Huawei’s vision to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected intelligent world, the challenges of safety, inefficiency and customer dissatisfaction will be solved.

Mr. Snyman explained that these three factors are at the core of what Huawei aims to do in the transport industry.

“The first aspect is Safety; how do we ensure that our computers are positioned for the safety and security of the users and operators?” he asked.

It is through Artificial Intelligence that systems can learn various dangerous situations and act proactively to prevent them.

For instance, a train that is overloaded may refuse to move until there is a safe number of passengers aboard.

The second challenge is to improve efficiency. Customers need a transport system they can trust to do what is expected of it.

Currently, a customer using taxis cannot be sure that the taxi will arrive on time, take the correct route and drop them off where they need to go.

By providing an intelligent and efficient transport system, customers will be able to plan their trips and lives with certainty, allowing them more time to be effective at home and work.

The final challenge was customer satisfaction. According to Mr. Snyman, 70% of commuters use taxi’s not because they want to, but because that is the only mode of transport that can take them from virtually their doorsteps to wherever they need to go.

By making all forms of transport like rail, roads and airlines intelligent and centralized, the customer will have many options which will satisfy their needs.

All of this innovation can be powered by Huawei’s highspeed 5G and supported by the Huawei Cloud.

Not only can Huawei be trusted because they are one of the leading ICT providers globally, but because they already provide solutions to over 100 000 KM of rail, 110 000KM of road, 50 airports, 20 seaports and 15 airlines worldwide – making them the trusted option for many transport providers.

Click here for more information about Huawei’s Smart Transportation.

By Sphumelele Ndlovu