MasterChef South Africa Season 4 – Sponsored by Hisense

Hisense has announced it will be the appliance sponsor for the highly-anticipated fourth season of MasterChef South Africa.

It will support the show’s contestants with its cutting-edge technologies and high-performance cooking appliances, and will be sponsoring locally-made cooking hobs and ovens that will help the contestants to tackle any challenge.

“Hisense looks forward to being the right hand for contestants, while also supporting South Africans to reimagine their daily lives with locally-made appliances,” said Hisense South Africa’s Marketing Director Patrick Hu.

Hisense appliances

Hisense is providing MasterChef South Africa with high-performance cooking hobs that will help the contestants to whip up exciting new dishes that impress the judges.

Space-saving front knobs will maximise their cooking areas and the auto-ignition function will help them to save time as they race against the clock.

These hobs also feature a cast-iron pan stand that will keep the contestants’ cookware steady, while Flame Failure technology ensures a safe cooking environment.

Additionally, Hisense is supplying MasterChef South Africa with ovens that feature many of its cutting-edge technologies, including Hisense Turbo Fan for even heat distribution and Cooling System Plus that ensures the oven does not overheat.

With these trusty appliances, the contestants will be well-equipped as they battle it out for a grand prize of R1 million and the title of MasterChef South Africa.

MasterChef Season Four

MasterChef South Africa’s fourth season premiers on 28 February on M-Net at 18:00, and will have 20 contestants competing across 20 episodes.

This season will feature several new judges, including:

Zola Nene – Chef, food stylist, and award-winning author.

– Chef, food stylist, and award-winning author. Gregory Czarnecki – Award-winning Head Chef at The Restaurant at Waterkloof.

– Award-winning Head Chef at The Restaurant at Waterkloof. Justine Drake – Culinary legend and Fresh Living Magazine Editor.

During this season, Hisense will hold several competitions for a variety of its excellent cooking appliances – so tune in to stand a chance of winning awesome kitchen makeovers and incredible prizes.

These prizes are brought to you by Hisense South Africa in collaboration with M-Net.

Click here to win a kitchen makeover with Hisense.