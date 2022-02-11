Performance and Power: Why the Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a lot to be excited about

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series captivated South Africans with its innovative camera, beautiful display, iconic contour-cut design, and pioneering technology.

Now, with the launch of the highly-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Samsung is offering fan-favourite aspects of the Galaxy S21 experience that includes enhanced performance and power.

With the carefully-curated feedback of fans, the stunning result is a well-rounded 5G-enabled1 smartphone with premium capabilities.

Gamers and streamers will love its stunning, high-quality graphics that only a lightning-fast processor and immersive display can provide.

With the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, photography amateurs and pros alike can effortlessly edit and deliver scroll-stopping content thanks to a pro-grade camera that does all the heavy lifting for you.

Plus, as part of the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy family, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G offers seamless and secure connectivity across the entire Galaxy ecosystem. This impressive device is also IP68 Rated, which means it keeps your phone safe from slashes, drips, and up to 1.5 meters of water for around 30 minutes2.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G continues the Galaxy S21 legacy with a premium, signature design. It all starts with the iconic, fan-favourite Contour-Cut frame that seamlessly integrates with Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s camera housing for a stylish, unified look.

Samsung is offering consumers a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display3 with more ways to express themselves – with four new, fashionable colour options, Olive, Lavender, White or Graphite, all of which include a stylish haze finish. And the Galaxy S21 FE 5G features a sleek and slim 7.9mm-thick body, so it can easily slip into a pocket to keep up with any on-the-go lifestyle.

Power and display are critical components that many people seek out to keeping up in today’s 24/7 world. That’s why Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes equipped with Galaxy’s latest, super-fast application processor – the same powerful processor used in the Galaxy S21 series.

Dedicated gamers and streamers will be wowed by the Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s ultra-crisp, high-quality graphics and picture quality, and the Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s new 240Hz touch response rate takes all their favourite games to new heights with lightning-fast reaction capabilities.

And those games will look incredibly smooth thanks to Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s 120Hz refresh rate4, which provides the highest resolution on a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Long-lasting batteries5 are also a top priority for busy, on-the-go Galaxy users; so this amazing device is outfitted with an all-day battery built to last from work to home and everywhere in between.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s powerful battery is reinforced with 25W Super-fast charging capabilities6 so you can charge your battery by more than 50% in just 30 minutes, and enjoy the Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s brilliant high-speed performance without interruption.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available nationwide, through network operators and retailers in-store and online at a recommended retail price7 of R14,999.

For more info on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G click here.

15G speeds vary and require optimal network and connection (factors include frequency, bandwidth, congestion); see carrier for availability.

2Consistent with IPX8 rating, water resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry after wet.

3Measured diagonally, Galaxy S21 FE 5G’s screen size is 6.4-inch in the full rectangle and 6.3-inch with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole

4Available in 120Hz display setting and in the Game Mode.

5Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,370mAh for Galaxy S21 FE. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

6Charging with 25W Super-fast charger from 0 to 50%. Charger is sold separately.

7Price may vary per retailer.